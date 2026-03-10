Shivam Dube reveals why India became a different beast after South Africa match: ‘We pulled up our socks after that’

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph was ultimately shaped not by an uninterrupted march but by a moment of discomfort that forced a reset. While speaking to the Indian Express, Shivam Dube made that clear when he identified the defeat to South Africa as the moment when India truly sharpened into title-winning form. Shivam Dube during celebrations after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. (PTI)

That loss in the first match of the Super Eight stage, in his telling, refined the whole unit. “As a team, we peaked after the loss against South Africa. Before that game, we were playing well, but we all pulled up our socks after that. We were a completely different team, and our best came in the final,” Dube said.

Dube’s statement speaks of a team that used defeat as inspiration to notch up their displays. India had quality from the outset, but Dube’s words suggest that the setback stripped away whatever complacency still remained. By the time the final arrived, they were no longer just a side moving well through the tournament; they had transformed into a team with sharper purpose, cleaner execution and greater conviction.

Clarity gave Dube’s campaign its shape The Indian all-rounder himself had an amazing run in the tournament, turning up for the team whenever needed. As Shivam Dube shared, the clarity about his role ahead of the tournament helped him to commit to it and fulfil it with discipline.

“My role was simple and communicated a long time ago by coach Gautam Gambhir and Surya bhai - keeping the strike rate high. If I’m asked to bowl, keep a tight line and keep the runs down. During the last World Cup, too, I had a similar role, but that time I had only a couple of big knocks. This time, I told myself that I won’t think too far ahead and take things match by match,” Dube said.

That clarity was key. In big tournaments such as the World Cup, star turns alone won’t win you the title. They are won through players understanding exactly what their team needs from them and delivering within the framework. Dube was performing a specific function defined by the team, and that precision gave him the freedom to do so.

“I always had the confidence and just backed myself. I had worked hard on it. There was clarity in what the team wanted from me. I didn’t promise anything to myself, and the goal was to win the World Cup at home,” he said.

That final thought neatly captures both his campaign and India’s larger journey. There was no obsession with personal milestones, no attempt to force a narrative around individual redemption. The focus stayed fixed on the larger prize. India’s run to the title, as Dube describes it, was built on absorbing a setback, sharpening after it, and producing the best cricket when the tournament demanded it most.