'Sarfaraz nahi hota toh Tea se pehle aap hotel pe chai pi rahe hote': Pakistan star's scathing attack on Babar and co.

The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a thrilling draw in Karachi; chasing a 319-run target, Pakistan rode on an excellent century from veteran wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed and came close to securing an incredible win, but regular wickets at the other end eventually helped the Kiwis register a draw. Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed had, in fact, added 17 runs for the final wicket, but with three overs remaining, the umpires decided to call off the day's play due to bad light.

Nevertheless, Sarfaraz was lauded for his incredible knock under pressure but another Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter – Kamran Akmal – brutally criticised the rest of the side for a lack of fight throughout the final day of the Test. Kamran stated that the game would've ended by tea had Sarfaraz not played the century innings.

“It was an incredible comeback. This is the kind of comeback you want to see. I enjoyed it. He showed intent and showed how important the presence of an experienced player is. It was him who scored the century, he saved the game and he took us to a winning position as well. Uska innings nahi hota toh aap tea se pehle hotel jaake chai pi rahe hote (If he hadn't played the knock, the game would've been over before tea session and you'd be sipping tea in your hotel room)," Akmal said on his official YouTube channel.

“Now, the mistakes of the captain, the selectors and the team management will conveniently be hidden by Sarfaraz's knock. Everyone will be talking about his great comeback only,” Akmal further added.

The first Test of the series had also ended in a draw when bad light eventually forced end of Day 5. Pakistan ended the 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle with a winless run in home Tests; in eight Tests against Australia, England, and New Zealand, Pakistan conceded four defeats (1 to Australia and 3 to England), and as many matches ended in a draw.

