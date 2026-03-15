Sarfaraz Ahmed retires from international cricket days after landing role in Pakistan's revamped selection panel

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed announced his retirement from international cricket on Sunday. The wicketkeeper-batter captained Pakistan in 100 international matches across formats. He is currently part of PCB's revamped four-member men's selection committee. Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed announced his retirement from international cricket. (AP)

He made his ODI debut against India in 2007 and had to wait 3 years to feature in his first Test match, against Australia in 2010. Then, he made his T20I debut against England. He featured in 54 Tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20Is.

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He registered 6164 runs across different formats, including six tons and 35 half-centuries. As a wicketkeeper, he held 315 catches and had 56 stumpings.

In a statement, he said, “I would like to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board for the trust they placed in me over the years. Pakistan cricket has always been very close to my heart and I will continue to support the game in every possible way.”

The best moment of his captaincy was leading Pakistan to the 2017 Champions Trophy, defeating arch-rivals India in the final. He was also the skipper when Pakistan won the U19 World Cup in 2006.

“Captaining Pakistan across all formats was a dream come true,” he said in his statement.

“I always tried to play fearless cricket and build a united team. Seeing players like Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman … and others grow into match-winners during my captaincy is one of my proudest achievements.”

He captained Pakistan to 11 consecutive T20I series victories, including clean sweeps over the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand and Scotland.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to represent Pakistan,” he said.

“From leading the U-19 team to a world title in 2006 to lifting the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, every moment in Pakistan colors has been special. I am grateful to my teammates, coaches, family and the fans for their unwavering support throughout my career,” he added.