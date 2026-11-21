Sarfaraz Khan who last played for India in November 2024 has finally addressed the rumours of him leaking dressing room news during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.

Sarfaraz Khan during the Irani Cup (File image).

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During India's tour of Australia two years back, Sarfaraz didn't play a single Test; however, his name made headlines for all the wrong reasons. After the Australia tour, he had to wait almost 1.5 years to be picked in the India squad again.

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Nobody ever came out in public to say what the exact reason was for Sarfaraz's prolonged absence from the main squad; however, rumours on social media claimed that the Mumbai batter leaked dressing-room news during the Australia tour, and the team management didn't take kindly to it.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Sarfaraz finally put the chatter to rest, saying there was nothing like it and the chatter left him and his family deeply “hurt”. The batter added that if he had indeed leaked the news, he wouldn't have been picked in the India A squad for the unofficial Tests against England A a few months later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Sarfaraz finally put the chatter to rest, saying there was nothing like it and the chatter left him and his family deeply “hurt”. The batter added that if he had indeed leaked the news, he wouldn't have been picked in the India A squad for the unofficial Tests against England A a few months later. {{/usCountry}}

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“I was very hurt. I had just landed from a flight when I suddenly started receiving messages about this chatter. 25-30 days had passed since the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. A lot of time had passed, and then this news came; I was deeply hurt,” said Sarfaraz during a conversation with former India batter Aakash Chopra on the latter's YouTube channel.

“I didn't know who to speak to. If this were the case, I would never have been recalled to the India A squad and then to the main team for the Sri Lanka tour. I don't know how this chatter started,” he added.

The Gambhir message

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Sarfaraz also revealed that the head coach Gautam Gambhir reached out to him when the dressing-room leaks discourse was dominating social media, asking him not to lose focus.

“At that time, I was deeply affected and hurt. Nobody was picking up my calls. That was a bad time for my family. I felt bad for my father and brother Musheer. I was very tense, and actually, after two days, GG sir reached out to me, and he told me not to take tension and just focus on my game,” said Sarfaraz.

“He said that this is all politics and asked me not to focus on it. He asked me to focus on my cricket. GG sir also spoke to my father and asked him to let me focus on my cricket,” he added.

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Sarfaraz was recently a part of India's squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka. He was not a part of the original team but had to be drafted in after Sai Sudharsan was ruled out due to an injury.

Since making his debut in February 2024 against England, Sarfaraz has played just 6 Tests. He even smashed 150 runs in the second innings of the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand, but failures in the next two matches led to his ouster from the playing XI.