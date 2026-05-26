'Scary': Delhi Capitals summon entire IPL squad, asks players to look themselves in the mirror after lukewarm IPL season

Another season has gone by, and the Delhi Capitals have failed to make the playoffs once again. For the fifth straight year, they have fallen short since finishing top of the table in 2021 — a campaign that came just a year after they reached the IPL final for the first time in franchise history. Delhi Capitals (DC) players celebrate te win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata (Hindustan Times)

Delhi finished sixth this season with seven wins and seven losses from 14 matches. Yet, despite another disappointing campaign, their latest social media post reflecting on the season carried a uniquely authentic touch.

It was a nearly seven-minute-long clip shared on X with the caption: “Sometimes the best conversations are the ones you have with yourself. A season of highs, learnings and self-reflection, straight from our Tigers’ hearts.”

The video featured every Delhi Capitals player from the IPL 2026 season. One by one, they entered an empty room where a frame covered with a cloth had been placed in front of them. Each player was given the same instruction: “There is a photo of your teammate behind the frame, and you have to describe how their season went and what they learned.”

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Veteran batter Karun Nair reacted nervously, saying, “Something scary this is.” Meanwhile, David Miller admitted he was “feeling nervous.”

Most players had no idea what awaited them. Only Miller came close to guessing correctly when he said, “It’s a picture of me.” But to everyone’s surprise, it turned out to be a mirror.