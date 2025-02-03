‘Sehwag was almost crying… Sachin told me…’: Tendulkar's mediator role in controversial John Wright protest revealed

Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest-ever cricketer of all time, and fans probably still miss seeing the Master Blaster in action. The 51-year-old does take part in some friendly Legends matches or tournaments, but it is not the same as they lack competitiveness. Sachin Tendulkar rescued India in the Virender Sehwag-John Wright incident.

Tendulkar had a long career and he retired in 2013. He made his Test match debut for India against Pakistan in 1989, at the tender age of 16. He also had a short stint as captain but didn't find success in that role and also saw it affect his form. But even when he wasn't skipper, his experience and knowledge of the game was handy for any India captain who played with him.

‘John Wright pushed him. Sehwag was very sad… he was almost crying’

Speaking to BeerBiceps on YouTube, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, who was Team India tour general manager in the early 2000s, gave some insight into how Tendulkar thinks and perceives the sport. The politician used Virender Sehwag's famous controversy with John Wright as an example, and pointed out how Sachin came to his team's rescue in his own unique way.

“When the Virender Sehwag incident happened, India coach John Wright pushed him. Sehwag was very sad, and said that he pushed me, and he was almost crying,” he said.

“Everyone decided, the players, to demand John Wright to apologise to Sehwag. I agreed and went to his room, told him that his mandate wasn't to touch or push players. He said that whatever he did, he did because he takes Sehwag as his disciple, like what a father or guru would do. I told him not to play a particular shot, but he played it again. Today I wanted him to get a century and he couldn't make it. So how a father or guru gets angry, I got angry. What he said was genuine and I told that to Sehwag. He understood but he was under pressure from everyone to demand for an apology. So, Sachin took me to a corner and told me that if I made John Wright apologise, Wright will lose his authority over his players.

“He would always give sensible advice and then I made Sehwag understand. Then he himself said that Wright doesn't need to apologise,” he added.

As India head coach, John Wright led a new generation of players like Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Sehwag, merging them with the experience of Tendulkar. He oversaw a runners-up finish at the 2003 ODI World Cup, and also a dual-winner spot at the 2002 Champions Trophy.