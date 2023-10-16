Services vs Sikkim Live Score: Match 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 09:00 AM
Services vs Sikkim Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 09:00 AM
Services vs Sikkim Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 16 Oct 2023 at 09:00 AM
Venue : Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Services squad -
Rajat Paliwal, Shubham Rohilla, Vikas Hathwala, Arjun Sharma, Mohit Kumar, Mohit Rathee, Pulkit Narang, Nakul Sharma, Lakhan Singh, Nitin Tanwar, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Vikas Yadav
Sikkim squad -
Ashish Thapa, Nilesh Lamichaney, Pankaj Kumar Rawat, Sumit Singh, Ankur Malik, Lee Yong Lepcha, Palzor Tamang, Jeetendra Sharma, Md Saptulla, Sabin Chettri
Follow all the updates here:
- Oct 16, 2023 08:05 AM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
Services vs Sikkim Match Details
Match 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Services and Sikkim to be held at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.