Shafali 64 guides India women into final of Asia Cup

New Delhi: India stormed into the final of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 with a 40-run win over Bangladesh in the semi-final in Dubai on Thursday.

Indian women’s cricket team. (BCCI Women/X)

Deepti Sharma starred with the ball returning figures of 3/26 while Shafali Verma’s aggressive fifty ensured India booked their tenth appearance in the final of this edition. Chasing 150 on a sluggish pitch was not going to be easy for Bangladesh. Deepti commanded the bowling attack with Nandani Sharma supporting her with 2/10 in the backend of the innings. .

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The Bangladesh innings never picked up momentum with India’s spinners accounting for the top five wickets. Shorna Akter (22*) and Dilara Akter (21) were the top-scorers of the innings.

Earlier, India were made to work hard for their 149/6 after Bangladesh’s spinners kept a tight leash on the batting, but Shafali’s half-century and late cameos from Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma ensured they reached a competitive total on a slow surface.

Although India lost Smriti Mandhana (2) early, Shafali top-scored with 64 off 40 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes. It wasn’t a chanceless innings as the opener was dropped thrice and also survived a run-out opportunity. These reprieves ultimately proved costly.

Shafali combined with Pratika Rawal and put on 50 for the second wicket to bring some stability to the innings. Rawal made 20, with Bangladesh’s spinners making it difficult for India’s batters to score freely. Shafali continued to take the attack to the bowlers, giving India much-needed momentum through the middle overs.

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{{^usCountry}} After Shafali’s dismissal in the 14th over, India’s scoring rate dipped further. Harmanpreet Kaur struggled to find her timing and remained unbeaten on 24 off 28 balls as Bangladesh continued to squeeze the batters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Shafali’s dismissal in the 14th over, India’s scoring rate dipped further. Harmanpreet Kaur struggled to find her timing and remained unbeaten on 24 off 28 balls as Bangladesh continued to squeeze the batters. {{/usCountry}}

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Their seamers, Marufa Akter and Sultana Khatun, were less effective and conceded runs, allowing India to recover in the final overs. Richa added 21 off 16 before Deepti Sharma struck three boundaries and a six in her 13 off six balls to push India towards 150.