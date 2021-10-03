Shafali Verma, pacers keep India on top as women's Test vs Australia is drawn

Had rain not washed away two nights of play at the Carrara Oval on the Gold Coast in the one-off pink-ball Test between India and Australia, women’s cricket would have witnessed an exciting finish, a result—certainly not a draw. India skipper Mithali Raj would be disappointed not to be on the winning side when the Test ended on Sunday night, despite India putting all that was required for victory abroad, that too against the formidable Australia, and without much preparation.

A win in their maiden day-night Test would have been an ideal farewell for Mithali as well as spearhead Jhulan Goswami, who have probably played their last game in whites for India. With Australia leading the multi-format series 6-4 on points, India will need to win all three T20s if they are to defeat Australia.

The seasoned Ellyse Perry held Australia’s first innings together when they resumed at 4/43 on Day 4, supported by Ashleigh Gardner through the important first hour of play with the pair adding 65 runs. Perry and Gardner survived due to some missed chances and helped Australia avoid the follow-on. Their 89-run partnership ended when Gardner was out on 51, Raj taking a diving catch at mid-off off Deepti Sharma. The hosts were under pressure when they lost 32/5 before moving past the follow-on mark of 227 eight wickets down. No. 10 Darcie Brown ensured that when she drove for a boundary.

The experienced Perry showed the way to Australia. She remained unbeaten on a top-score of 68 when Australia declared at 241/9 with India still leading by 136 runs. India’s pacers impressed. Goswami took two wickets and Pooja Vastrakar three while Meghna Singh took two scalps on debut.

India openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma showed the intent to score quickly and make a match out of it. But Australia’s pace attack led by Perry, Brown and Stella Campbell kept a tight line and length. Mandhana ventured out to play some fiery shots while teenager Verma was kept in check with short deliveries. Mandhana was out for 31 while Verma scored her third half-century only in her second Test (52-91b, 6x4).

TOO LITTLE TIME

Punam Raut was unbeaten on 41 when Raj declared the Indian innings on 135/3 into the final session, setting an improbable target of 272. When the teams shook hands around 50 minutes before the scheduled close, Australia were 36/2. India could not get a win despite two declarations but dominated the rain-marred match in almost every session.

“Without the weather we would have got a result in four days. We certainly came to win as did India. India played really well and put us on the back foot, we had to fight it out. They ran in hard and gave it their all. We fielded every day in this Test,” said Australia captain Lanning.

Mithali Raj said: “Getting four wickets early would have been ideal and set up the contest, but I guess going for eight wickets in 15 overs is asking for too much. Overall the team played really well. It is India’s best tour performance in this format. Jhulan has always been our best bowler for so many years and we got to see why she was the best. She shared her experience and young seamers Pooja and Meghna were given opportunities alongside her so that they learn a lot. Smriti has been very impressive. I was impressed by Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh too in the one-dayers.” The three-match T20 series starts on October 7.

Mandhana, who scored 127 in the first innings was named Player-of-the-Match.

“I will definitely put this knock in my top three innings. It was the most nervous night I have ever had, the first day of the Test match (after being 80 not out). Slightly lucky with that no-ball on 80 that cleared my mind, now that I have got a chance I have to make it count,” said Mandhana, who was impressive in the preceding ODIs as well.

“As a player it's the topmost thing, to wear whites and go out. Today was a different situation compared to the first day and that only happens in Test cricket. We don't have much time, just three days before the T20Is. I did have a slight hit-out today like a T20. Rest for a day and then try to hit a few shots,” said Mandhana about the T20s.

Mandhana will lead in the T20 series if Harmanpreet Kaur does not recover from her finger injury.