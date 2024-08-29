Shaheen Afridi dropped after Pakistan's shocking first Test defeat to Bangladesh

Pakistan have sacrificed their fast bowling spearhead Shaheen Afridi in a bid to salvage a draw in their home Test series against Bangladesh. Pakistan were roundly criticised for their decision to field four fast bowlers on a dry pitch in Rawalpindi for the first Test, which they stunningly lost by 10 wickets. It was the first time ever that Pakistan had lost to Bangladesh in a Test match at home. It was also the first time Bangladesh managed to beat any team by 10 wickets in a Test match, home or away. Jason Gillespie said that Shaheen Afridi will be working with Azhar Mahmood. (AP)

Head coach Jason Gillespie said that the team management had a conversation with Afridi and the latter understands the "situation". Gillespie also said that the break allows Afridi to spend some time with his family. "We had a good conversation with him and he fully understands we are looking at the best combination for this game and the last few weeks have been interesting for him with fatherhood and other things, this break will allow him to spend time with his family," Gillispie said during the pre-match press conference.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed had been recalled after the first Test and he has made it into the XI. Abrar, who has 38 wickets from six Tests, had been added to the squad along with uncapped spin bowling all-rounder Kamran Ghulam but the latter is not in the playing elevent for the second match, which will also be played in Rawalpindi.

Shaheen working with Azhar Mahmood

Gillespie said Shaheen is working with Azhar Mahmood to be more effective and the management certainly wants to see him at his very best as there is a lot of cricket coming up. "Right now we feel we have all bases covered in our bowling attack," he said.

Afridi has played just six Tests since July 2022, owing to a knee injury. He was rested for the final Test against Australia at Sydney in January this year. Meanwhile, Gillispie confirmed that all-rounder Aamer Jamal was still not fit to play.

Gillespie also emphasised on the need for Pakistan to make better decisions in order to avoid punishment for slow over rates. Apart from the defeat, Pakistan were also docked points in the first Test which has all but ended their chances of making it to the World Test Championship final. "Everything aside including allowances for weather and breaks, we need to be better to get through overs better," said Gillespie. "We can control our energy levels to make sure we are going through our overs quickly."

Gillispie said he was pleased with the positive intent shown by the team in the first Test with a bold declaration in the first innings.

"Look, Bangladesh played better cricket and won. There is nothing we can do about it now but we have to learn from our mistakes and hopefully apply those learnings in the second test."

He also said that players would have to take individual and collective responsibility to go out there and play positively and this doesn’t mean hitting sixes every ball but it is about being busy in batting and showing the right energy levels. He also felt that bowlers needed to be more ruthless, hit the right line and length and hit the good spot consistently to challenge the opposition.

“We have to be consistent and ruthless with our basics.” Gillispie said the players realised it was an absolute privilege to play for Pakistan and it was disappointing to lose the first Test. We are encouraging them to play with freedom and intent and show authentic skills. They just need to execute skill levels properly."