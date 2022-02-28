Shaheen Afridi hugs Rizwan after Lahore Qalandars' title win, video goes viral as fans call it 'Best moment of PSL 2022'

It was a moment to savour of Lahore Qalandars on Sunday as the team, who failed to make the playoffs five times in the last six seasons, won their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title. And it was a moment of sheer disappointment for Multan Sultans, who were the most consistent side the tournament and finished top in the league stage. But Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan waited with his arms up near the rope for Afridi, after the Lahore players celebrated in joy, to hug his compatriot and Pakistan teammate. The video went viral all over social media on Sunday with fans hailing it as the "best moment of PSL 2022".

It was one of those spirit of cricket moments as Afridi lifted Rizwan in his celebration hug after the 21-year-old had led the Qalandars to a 42-run win in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium.

This wasn't the only moment between Rizwan and Afridi that had gone viral in the 2022 season of the PSL. Earlier this season, Rizwan had won the internet with hug gesture towards an enraged Afridi during the two teams' first meeting at the same venue. Incidentally, Lahore had won that game as well.

Talking about the final, Lahore failed to get off to a decent start after opting to bat first in front of their home crowd, losing three wickets in the powerplay before being revived by Mohammad Hafeez with his half-century knock. Harry Brook and David Wiese added the finishing touches as Lahore finished with 180 for five in 20 overs.

In reply, the Multan Sultans middle order crumbled under pressure as Afridi picked three wickets to fold them for 138 runs in 19.3 overs.