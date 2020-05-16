e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Shahid Afridi buys Mushfiqur Rahim’s bat for USD 20,000

Shahid Afridi buys Mushfiqur Rahim’s bat for USD 20,000

“Shahid Afridi bought my bat on behalf of his foundation. I feel privileged and honoured that someone like him has joined our great cause,” said Rahim.

cricket Updated: May 16, 2020 10:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Shahid Afridi
Shahid Afridi(IDI via Getty Images)
         

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has bought the bat put up for auction by Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim for USD 20,000.

Last month, Mushfiqur had announced he was auctioning the willow, with which he scored a double hundred against Sri Lanka in 2013, to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief work in his country.

Afridi bought the memorabilia for his foundation for USD 20,000.

Also Read | Went to Harbhajan’s room to fight after match: Akhtar on Ind-Pak ODI

“Shahid Afridi bought my bat on behalf of his foundation. I feel privileged and honoured that someone like him has joined our great cause,” Rahim was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Last week, several fraud bidders had flooded the auction, leading to the suspension of the process. However, Afridi contacted Mushfiqur to buy the bat. “We had to suspend the auction due to some fraud bidders, which was unexpected. Shahid bhai personally contacted me after seeing the news (of my bat put on auction). He sent an offer letter on May 13 that he was interested to buy for USD 20,000, which is almost BDT 16.8 lakh,” Mushfiqur said.

Mushfiqur also posted a video message by the former Pakistan skipper on his Twitter handle.

“The work you are doing is great. Only real life heros do this. We are going through a tough phase in such times we need the love and support of each other,” Afridi said in the video.

 

“I want to buy your bat on behalf of all of Pakistan. Our prayers are with you. Hopefully we will again meet on the cricket ground once this is over,” he added.

Cricketers have been doing their bit to help the needy in the ongoing global health crisis. India skipper Virat Kohli and former South African batsman AB De Villiers put up their kits from the 2016 Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Lions for auction.

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler raised 65,000 pounds by auctioning his World Cup final shirt.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In