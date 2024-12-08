Shahid Afridi questions ICC's role in the Champions Trophy stand-off between PCB and BCCI: 'Is it just about money'

The Champions Trophy is slated to be played in Pakistan in February-March 2025 but the International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to announce the schedule and venues. The eight-team tournament's fate is not known after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that India would not be touring Pakistan due to security concerns. There are a lot of reports saying the tournament will go ahead in a hybrid model, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. (Getty)

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has now weighed in, on the issue, saying the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken the right stance after India decided against sending its team to Pakistan for the ICC event.

India has demanded the tournament to be played in a 'hybrid model', which would allow it to play its games at a neutral venue. The ICC held a Board Meeting earlier, however, nothing concrete came out of that and an official announcement is now awaited.

"Even the ICC now has to decide whether its responsibility is to ensure every member nation gets to play cricket or it just wants to make money," Afridi said at the Urdu conference at the Karachi Arts Council, as per news agency PTI.

'No reason for us to go'

Shahid Afridi also stated that there is no reason for Pakistan to go to India for ICC events if India also have the stance of not coming across the border.

He also asserted that Pakistan needs to become self-reliant to make strong decisions and look out for themselves.

"Pakistan cricket should be strong and self-sufficient and take strong principled decisions. If India can't come and play in Pakistan then there is no reason for us to go and play any event in India,” said Afridi.

As per news agency PTI, the ICC has already reached a consensus to go ahead with the Champions Trophy in a hybrid model, under which India will play their matches in Dubai.

The same report states that the apex cricketing body has also agreed "in principle" to a similar arrangement in multi-lateral events till 2027.

As of now, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi are slated to host the Champions Trophy in 2025. Pakistan, India, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, England, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh are slated to participate in the tournament.