Shakib apologises for on-field meltdown, calls it 'human error'

Bangladesh allrounder Shakib al Hasan Friday apologised for his on-field behaviour during a domestic T20 match in Dhaka on Friday. In a video uploaded on social media, Shakib was seen kicking the stumps and arguing with umpires.

The left-handed batsman was playing for Mohammedan Sporting against Abahani Limited in the Dhaka Premier League where the incident occurred. During the match held at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Shakib was first furious after an LBW appeal against Mushfiqur Rahim was turned down, and he went on to kick the stumps.

Later, he was seen running from his mid-off position to uproot all the stumps at the non-striker's end when the two match officials called for a rain break with one ball left in the sixth over of the Abahani innings.

One more delivery before the interruption would have ensured that a minimum of six overs are completed for a match to yield a result.

The match ended with the victory of Sporting's team via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

"I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home. An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens, unfortunately," Shakib tendered an official apology on his Facebook page.

"I apologise to the teams, management, tournament officials, and organizing committee for this human error. Hopefully, I won't be repeating this again in the future. Thanks and love you all," he further wrote.

He was also caught on camera getting into an ugly altercation with former Bangladesh international and current BCB director Khaled Mahmood Sujon.

Shakib's apology notwithstanding, kicking the stumps is as good as a Level 3 offense and could lead to a one-match suspension for the former Bangladesh skipper.

The 34-year-old Shakib has scored over 10,000 international runs and picked nearly 600 wickets across formats and considered one of the finest spin bowling all-rounders in contemporary cricket.

Shakib had earlier hit the headlines for wrong reasons in 2019 when he was slapped with a two-year ban, one year suspended, for not reporting a corrupt approach.

(With PTI inputs)

