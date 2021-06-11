Stuart Broad's father told me 'thanks for almost finishing my son's career': Yuvraj Singh recalls his six sixes

Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes in an over against England’s Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup is part of cricketing folklore. Yuvraj became the toast of the cricketing world while Broad experienced perhaps the worst day of his cricketing career. There were question marks over the right-arm seamer’s future. Even Stuart’s father Chris Broad had his doubts. Yuvraj revealed the senior Broad had mentioned the same thing to the former India all-rounder when they had met during the India vs Australia semi-final of the inaugural T20 World Cup.

“I remember when we were playing the semifinal against Australia, Chris Broad, Stuart’s father was the match referee. He came before the game and said ‘thank you for almost finishing my son’s career.' I said ‘nothing personal. I got hit for 5 sixes, I know how it feels,” Yuvraj told Gaurav Kapur in the '22 Yarns’ podcast.

Yuvraj, who had been hit by five sixes in an ODI by England all-rounder Dimitri Mascarenhas, had become the first to hit six sixes in an over in T20Is.

The former India all-rounder added that Chris Broad had requested Yuvraj to gift his son the jersey he wore in that match against England at the Kingsmead in Durban in 2007.

“He was like ‘you have to give that shirt to Stuart, the one you wore while hitting six sixes.' I gave him the shirt and wrote ‘I know how it feels, coz I have been hit for five.' I said 'you are the future of England, I’m sure you are gonna do great things.' And look where he is today, more than 500 Test wickets,” Yuvraj said.

When asked whether he knew that Broad would go on to have such an illustrious career for England, the left-hander said, such days come in everyone’s life and the best way is to pick yourself up and do the hard yards again.

“See it can happen to anyone. You can have a bad day and when you do only you are person who can understand what is actually going on. You work hard day in and day out to give the best for your country and when you have a day like that you suddenly don’t know who to turn up to. So you have to be your own saviour. It’s very easy for others to say anything,” Yuvraj added.

The player of the tournament for the 2011 World Cup also revealed that he and Stuart Broad had shared a laugh after that game in Durban.

“Big smiles were shared with Stuart Broad. He just looked at me and smiled,” he added.