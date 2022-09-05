Home / Cricket / 'Shame on such people who are putting our own guys down': Harbhajan slams trolls for 'cheap' Arshdeep Singh remarks

cricket
Updated on Sep 05, 2022 01:09 PM IST

Asia Cup 2022: Harbhajan Singh rushed to Arshdeep Singh's defence after the cricketers was on the receiving end of trolls due to his missed catch in India's defeat to Pakistan.

Arshdeep Singh, left, reacts after India lose in their Super 4 opener of Asia Cup against Pakistan, in Dubai.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

India crashed to their first defeat of Asia Cup 2022, losing to Pakistan in their opening Super 4 stage match, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. Indian fans were left divided on their team's performance, with many lashing out at Arshdeep Singh, who dropped Asif Ali's catch in the 18th over. Taking to former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh rushed to his defence and slammed those critics for their 'cheap' remarks.

"Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD", he wrote.

Reacting to Harbhajan's post, one fan wrote, "India loss bcoz of India team selection why only 3 fast bowlers in the squad why not pick Shami and Deepak, disgusting team selection."

"Arshdeep Singh did his best. He is a serious talent. I hope they don't target him like they did with Shami", meanwhile another added.

Virat Kohli smacked 60 runs off 44 balls as India posted 181 for seven in 20 overs, with Shadab Khan taking two wickets for Pakistan. During his knock, Kohli also hammered four fours and a maximum.

Chasing a target of 182 runs, Pakistan managed to reach 182 for five in 19.5 overs, with Iftikhar Ahmed (2*) scoring the winning runs. Opener Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for Pakistan with a knock of 71 runs off 51 balls, including six fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep, Ravi Bishnoi, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal took a wicket each for India.

asia cup india vs pakistan arshdeep singh harbhajan singh india cricket team pakistan cricket team + 4 more
