Shane Warne's son Jackson gets emotional after seeing his father's hologram in MCG: ‘I just wanted to go up and hug him’

Shane Warne’s presence will be there in the Boxing Day Test again, with the past greats and fans set to tip their floppy hats at 3.50pm each day, a time chosen to mirror Warne’s Test cap number, 350. Jackson Warne with portrait of his father(@HomeOfCricket/x.com)

Ahead of the match, Warne’s son Jackson spoke about what it has meant to carry that legacy in public, and why the tribute has become as much about health as memory.

Jackson Warne on the legacy of his father

In an interview given to The Telegraph, Jackson descrive a moment at the MCG mueseum that hit him harder than he expectd, because ift didn't feel like a tribut, it felt like ‘him’.

'There is a hologram of him at the MCG museum talking through his career and it is so realistic that the first time I saw it after Dad passed I was like whoa, I just wanted to go up there and hug him," said Jackson

He then explained how grief has slipped into routine, and how driving, of all things, has become a place where he still speaks to his father like he's there in the passenger seat.

“I talk to him all the time when I am driving. I had this weird dream a few days after Dad passed. We used to love racing each other while driving. Dad was always a lot faster than me so I would always lose. A few days after he passed, in my dream I was driving, he was on the left, and we were smiling at each other. All of a sudden after few seconds our cars merged and I was in the driver's seat of his car and when I looked to the left he was not there. I kept driving, then I woke up,” said Jackson.

And then there are the small coincidences, the number that Jackson notices keep turning up, the initials that keep flashing back at him, that make it feel less like memory and more like proximity.

“I see the number 23 everywhere (Warne's shirt number). I find myself driving and seeing number plates and adding them up to 23. I always find I am sitting on table 23, or I am 23 minutes away from a meeting, I see the number and I feel him. I see his intials, SKW, everywhere. I just talk as if Dad is listening to me and get things off my chest. It has helped me so much,” said Jackson.