Shane Watson interviews Vivian Richards in first podcast during COVID-19 lockdown

With a huge part of the world still under lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, former Australian cricketer Shane Watson has come up with the idea of interviewing the all-time greats of the game. Watson launched the first episode of ‘Lesson Learnt with the Greats’ featuring West Indies legend Vivian Richards.

“I hope everyone is staying safe and coping okay during these unprecedented times. For all the cricket lovers out there, I wanna put free content out there for everyone to digest in their own time. As the greatest cricketers have shared their knowledge with me, now it is my turn to share that knowledge with you,” Watson said in a video post on Twitter.

“The first episode of the Lesson Learnt with the Greats is an interview with my favourite cricketer of all time, the master blaster himself, Sir Vivian Richards. This is his first-ever podcast interview and you would not want to miss it,” he added.

Thinking of you all during these challenging times. One thing I have found during isolation is that there is a lot more downtime to work on things you love. I hope you enjoy what I have put together. https://t.co/BrXrPLFpmG 🏏 pic.twitter.com/lVjfr6Qiox — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) April 9, 2020

Several cricketers have been engaging with fans through social media and doing Instagram Live sessions to stay connected with them. Recently, Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah had a great time with their fans.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the sporting activities across the globe have come to a halt. Most of the tournaments are either postponed or are cancelled.

The novel coronavirus has infected almost 1.5 million people and killed over 88,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.