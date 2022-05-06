Home / Cricket / 'We had a lot of chats. That's one thing he wants to get into': Watson decodes Dhoni's 'different yellow jersey' remark
cricket

'We had a lot of chats. That's one thing he wants to get into': Watson decodes Dhoni's 'different yellow jersey' remark

  • IPL 2022: Shane Watson spoke in detail about Dhoni's comments during the toss after his return to captaincy for CSK earlier this season.
MS Dhoni.(PTI)
MS Dhoni.(PTI)
Published on May 06, 2022 07:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

The Chennai Super Kings have endured a poor outing in the 2022 Indian Premier League so far. Under Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy, the side only won two of its first eight games before the India all-rounder handed the captaincy back to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. With three wins so far, CSK are all but out of the race for a playoff spot, but the Super Kings would be aiming to finish the season on a high in their remaining four games. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Also read: 'Shot of the season. Unbelievable': Twitter goes crazy as Warner turns right-hander, smashes ridiculous four against SRH

On his return to captaincy, Dhoni had stated that this season won't be the last of him in a ‘yellow’ jersey; however, the CSK skipper was wary of not revealing too much.

“You will definitely see me in the yellow jersey. Whether it is this yellow jersey or some other yellow jersey, you will have to wait and watch,” Dhoni told Danny Morrison during the toss on his return to the leadership role for the Super Kings.

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson, who had shared the dressing room with Dhoni during the former's time at the Chennai Super Kings between 2018-2020, has now opened up on the wicketkeeper-batter's statement, hinting that Dhoni can assume a coaching role for the franchise.

“I think, when he said 'different yellow (jersey)', he is probably talking about a coaching shirt than a playing shirt. I'd be blown away if he does anything else but being involved with CSK after he finishes playing, whenever it is,” Watson said in The Grade Cricketer podcast.

“He is just CSK through and through. I've been talking through with him at times, we had a lot of chats and that's one thing I know that he wants to get into, whether it is coaching or being a director of cricket. I'd be blown away if he doesn't move into that job. There's no rush, he is still doing a great job (as a player),” Watson further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ipl 2022 ipl shane watson ms dhoni + 2 more
ipl 2022 ipl shane watson ms dhoni + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out