Shashank Singh buries past after Preity Zinta finally addresses IPL auction controversy

Punjab Kings clinched a memorable three-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday, with their Indian uncapped player, Shashank Singh, emerging as the hero of the day. Chasing a daunting 200-run target, Shashank showcased his prowess with an unbeaten knock of 61 runs off just 29 deliveries, steering his team to a much-needed win. Shashank Singh plays a shot during the match against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 (IPL)

Roughly three-and-a-half months ago, things were pretty difficult for Shashank as the IPL auction saw tensions escalating in the room during the bidding process for the player. The auctioneer, Mallika Sagar, had finalised the bidding process for Shashank, but PBKS owners Ness Wadia and Preity Zinta raised objections as they contested the decision, claiming confusion over the player's identity; there were two players named Shashank at the auction.

Social media buzzed with speculations regarding the alleged blunder, raising questions about whether PBKS had signed the wrong Shashank. The franchise stepped forward to clarify the situation, affirming that the Shashank Singh they signed had always been their target.

Following his knock against Gujarat Titans on Thursday, Preity Zinta, the co-owner of the PBKS, took to her official X, formerly Twitter, account to open up on the auction incident and how Shashank braved the challenging situation to emerge as the side's hero.

“Today seems like the perfect day to finally talk about things that were said in the past about us at the auction. A lot of people in similar situations would have lost confidence, buckled under pressure or become de-motivated ……. but not Shashank ! He is not like a lot of people. He is truly special. Not just because of his skill as a player but because of his positive attitude & incredible spirit,” Zinta wrote.

“He took all the comments, jokes and brick bats so sportingly & never became a victim. He backed himself and showed us what he is made of, and for that I applaud him. He has my admiration & my respect. I hope he can be an example to all of you when life takes a different turn & does not play according to script, for it’s not what people think of you that matters, but what You think of Yourself ! So never stop believing in yourself like Shashank & I’m sure you will be Man of the match in the game of life,” Zinta wrote further.

Shashank reacts

Shashank reacted to Preity Zinta's post on Instagram, thanking the franchise's co-owner for believing in him from ‘Day one’.

“Thank you so much for your kind words ma'am, you have always believed in me from day one and it's my privilege to play for @punjabkingsipl franchise which is so welcoming and full of positivity. Thank you for always supporting and it means so so much to me @realpz,” wrote Shashank.

Shashank was named the player of the match for his exceptional outing, which included six fours and four sixes. He was also supported brilliantly by fellow uncapped Indian batter Ashutosh Sharma, who played a blistering 17-ball 31 cameo towards the final overs of the chase.