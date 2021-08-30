Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'She has created history': Sehwag, Jaffer & others congratulate Avani Lekhara for clinching gold at Tokyo Paralympics
‘She has created history’: Sehwag, Jaffer & others congratulate Avani Lekhara for clinching gold at Tokyo Paralympics

Reactions begin to pour in on Twitter after Avani bagged the gold at the Paralympics games. People from the cricket fraternity also came forward to wish Avani Lekhara for achieving a remarkable feat.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Avani Lekhara wins gold at Tokyo Paralympics 2020(Twitter)

Indian para-shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history on Monday as she became the first Indian woman to clinch a gold medal at the Paralympics. She fired her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event in Tokyo, finishing with a world record equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.

She is only the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016) and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu (2016).

Reactions begin to pour in on Twitter after Avani bagged the gold at the Paralympics games. People from the cricket fraternity also came forward to wish the 19-year-old for achieving a remarkable feat.

Here are the reactions:

Monday turned out be a huge day of success for the Indians at the Paralympics game. Besides Avani, javelin thrower and 2016 para gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia bagged a silver medal while his compatriot Sundar Singh Gurjar won bronze in the men's Standing Javelin (F46) event.

Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya clinched a silver medal in the men's F56 event. He sent the disc to a best distance of 44.38m in his sixth and last attempt to clinch the silver.

(With Agency Inputs)

tokyo paralympics
