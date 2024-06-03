Shivam Dube dropped from India's WC playing XI vs Ireland, 'Kul-Cha' reunite in team combination picked by S Sreesanth

Starring in India's first and only warm-up game against Bangladesh before the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Hardik Pandya powered Rohit Sharma and Co. to a comfortable win over the Asian giant killers at New York. While Pant and Hardik played quick-fire knocks, pacer Arshdeep Singh delivered the goods with the ball against Bangladesh. Dube was snubbed from India's XI for the Ireland game by Sreesanth(BCCI-PTI)

Speaking after India's impressive win over Bangladesh, skipper Rohit admitted that the 2007 World Cup winners are yet to nail their batting lineup for the global tournament. Restricting Bangladesh to 122 for nine, Rohit and Co. picked up a 60-run win at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Team India is scheduled to take on Ireland in their World Cup opener on Wednesday.

Sharing his views ahead of India's campaign opener at the grandest stage, former India pacer Shanthakumaran Nair Sreesanth backed youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the innings with skipper Rohit. "For me the playing XI for India in the World Cup should be Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal opening, Virat Kohli at No.3, SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) at No.4, Rishabh Pant at No.5, No.6 will be Hardik Pandya. And No.7 will be Ravindra Jadeja. Then the bowlers," Sreesanth told Star Sports.

Power-hitter Sanju Samson opened the innings with skipper Rohit as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper arrived at the crease ahead of Jaiswal. However, Samson perished for 6-ball one by left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam in the warm-up game between India and Bangladesh. Making a handy contribution with the willow, top-ranked batter Suryakumar Yadav scored 31 off 18 balls to make sure India recorded a match-winning total. Reuniting 'Kul-Cha' in his team combination, former India pacer Sreesanth picked Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep and Yuzvendra Chahal to complete the Indian lineup.

Sreesanth's India playing XI for T20 World Cup:

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja. Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.