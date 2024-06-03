Explore
Monday, June 3, 2024
New Delhi 44oC
Hindustan Times News
Games
HomeHT Home
E-Paper
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad liteA Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon
HT Premium ArticlesExpertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon
Quickreads SegmentNews brief in summary format
epaper-icon
HT E-paperAccess digital news experience
subc-pop
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi440C
Monday, June 3, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Destructive Proteas start favourites against Hasaranga and Co

    June 3, 2024 5:05 PM IST
    Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: Aiden Markram's South Africa will lock horns with Sri Lanka in their opening match.
    Live Score SL vs SA T20 World Cup: Follow Sri Lanka vs South Africa updates
    Live Score SL vs SA T20 World Cup: Follow Sri Lanka vs South Africa updates

    Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: The T20 World Cup 2024 has started with a bang with the first three matches turning out to be thrillers as the USA chased down their record target in an opener while the next two matches witnessed low-scoring nail-biters. In the fourth match, South Africa and Sri Lanka will lock horns against each other which is expected to be another thriller at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York....Read More

    Aiden Markram will be leading the Proteas for the first time in an ICC event, and he has a point to prove as South Africa have not lived up to expectations in the last couple of T20 World Cups. However, this year, they have a formidable unit and are termed one of the title contenders with an explosive batting unit, including Quinton de Kock, Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan and David Miller. While Kagiso Rabada will lead the bowling unit in the mega ICC event and Tabraiz Shamsi being the only proven spinner in the squad. Anrich Nortje is still finding his range after coming back from an injury and had an underwhelming IPL where he conceded more than 11 runs an over.

    Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will rely heavily on their bowling unit to move ahead in the tournament as they have quality spinners in Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, while Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madhushanka hold the key in the pace department. It will certainly worry a set of Lankan spinners such as captain Wanindu Hasaranga (economy 7.42) and Maheesh Theekshana (6.71), both of whom had to battle injuries in the recent past.

    Lanka will also hope that the New York pitch will continue to offer some help to the bowlers as it had happened in Saturday's warm-up match between India and Bangladesh, where a few deliveries did not rise above the ankle and knee level. They have the experienced Angelo Mathews, the explosive Kusal Mendis and the rock-solid Dhananjaya de Silva to bank on while the former captain Dasun Shanaka can make a few quick runs down the order.

    Squads

    South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

    Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 3, 2024 5:05 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: SL vs SA - Head to Head

    Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: South Africa enjoy domination in the head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup encounters. The Proteas have won in three out of four matches against the Island nation, including a thrilling last-over victory in the 2021 edition of mega ICC event.

    June 3, 2024 4:53 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: A look at Sri Lanka batting

    Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: Sri Lanka have the experienced Angelo Mathews, the explosive Kusal Mendis and the rock-solid Dhananjaya de Silva to bank on while the former captain Dasun Shanaka can make a few quick runs down the order.

    June 3, 2024 4:42 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: Proteas bowling - A weak link

    Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: Bowling will be slightly a weaker link for South Africa this World Cup, which is a rare sight when it comes to the Proteas unit. Kagiso Rabada is the only bowler who is in good form for them as another premier pacer Anrich Nortje struggled miserably in the IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Keshav Maharaja doesn't have much experience in the shortest format which will put added pressure on Tabraiz Shamsi.

    June 3, 2024 4:30 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: New York Pitch - A big mystery

    Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: With a quality attack, Sri Lanka will hope that the New York pitch will continue to offer some help to the bowlers as it had happened in Saturday's warm-up match between India and Bangladesh, where a few deliveries did not rise above the ankle and knee level.

    June 3, 2024 4:17 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: Sri Lanka - A formidable bowling unit

    Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: Sri Lanka have a solid bowling attack with two quality spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana in the line-up. While Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madhushanka have the ability to dismantle any batting unit.

    June 3, 2024 4:07 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: Proteas start favourites

    Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: With an explosive batting unit, South Africa will start as the favourites against Sri Lanka. They have some serious power-hitters in the middle-order - Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs who can change the game on their own, while veteran Quinton de Kock will be opening the innings for them.

    June 3, 2024 3:49 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Hello and Welcome!

    Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Hello and welcome to our live blog of fourth match of T20 World Cup 2024 between Sri Lanka and South Africa.

    News cricket Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Destructive Proteas start favourites against Hasaranga and Co

    IPL 2024 Coverage

    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes