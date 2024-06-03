Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Destructive Proteas start favourites against Hasaranga and Co

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: The T20 World Cup 2024 has started with a bang with the first three matches turning out to be thrillers as the USA chased down their record target in an opener while the next two matches witnessed low-scoring nail-biters. In the fourth match, South Africa and Sri Lanka will lock horns against each other which is expected to be another thriller at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York....Read More

Aiden Markram will be leading the Proteas for the first time in an ICC event, and he has a point to prove as South Africa have not lived up to expectations in the last couple of T20 World Cups. However, this year, they have a formidable unit and are termed one of the title contenders with an explosive batting unit, including Quinton de Kock, Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan and David Miller. While Kagiso Rabada will lead the bowling unit in the mega ICC event and Tabraiz Shamsi being the only proven spinner in the squad. Anrich Nortje is still finding his range after coming back from an injury and had an underwhelming IPL where he conceded more than 11 runs an over.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will rely heavily on their bowling unit to move ahead in the tournament as they have quality spinners in Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, while Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madhushanka hold the key in the pace department. It will certainly worry a set of Lankan spinners such as captain Wanindu Hasaranga (economy 7.42) and Maheesh Theekshana (6.71), both of whom had to battle injuries in the recent past.

Lanka will also hope that the New York pitch will continue to offer some help to the bowlers as it had happened in Saturday's warm-up match between India and Bangladesh, where a few deliveries did not rise above the ankle and knee level. They have the experienced Angelo Mathews, the explosive Kusal Mendis and the rock-solid Dhananjaya de Silva to bank on while the former captain Dasun Shanaka can make a few quick runs down the order.

Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.