Should BCCI introduce day-night matches in Ranji Trophy? Cheteshwar Pujara has an interesting answer

cricket

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:19 IST

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara believes that after India takes part in their maiden day-night Test match, will the players be in a better place to decide whether or not, the BCCI should take this format even in the domestic circuit. “In my opinion, I am not sure about day-night games in the Ranji Trophy. After we play this Test match, we will have a better idea. Then, we can see how to take this forward,” Pujara told timesnow.com.

Speaking about the preparations which are needed to adapt and adjust to the new conditions, Pujara said that he along with different players would have to play with the ball in the stipulated conditions before the match to get used to the changed dynamics.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill ready to wait for his moment

“See, when it comes to pink-ball cricket, you need to get used to it. Before the Test match, I will try and play with the pink ball and even as a team, we will conduct a few net sessions with the pink cherry. We have played it in the first-class cricket and now is the time in a Test match so definitely looking forward to it. It is an exciting prospect for the longer version,” he further added.

It needs to be mentioned here that the final of Duleep Trophy 2016-17 was played under lights with the pink ball and this was where Pujara walked away with the man of the match award.

There is immense hype around India’s first-ever day-night Test match with online tickets released till now for the first three days sold out in two days, a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) statement said on Wednesday.

“30% of the online saleable tickets for the first three days (5,905 tickets) have been sold out while over 3,500 tickets for the fourth day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh to be played at Eden Gardens from 22-26 November are sold,” CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.