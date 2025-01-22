Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

"Should give him some time": CAB President Snehasish Ganguly backs India head coach Gambhir

ANI |
Jan 22, 2025 04:02 AM IST

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly has backed head coach Gautam Gambhir and feels he should be given more time amid India's dwindling form.

Kolkata [India], : Cricket Association of Bengal president Snehasish Ganguly has backed head coach Gautam Gambhir and feels he should be given more time amid India's dwindling form.

"Should give him some time": CAB President Snehasish Ganguly backs India head coach Gambhir
"Should give him some time": CAB President Snehasish Ganguly backs India head coach Gambhir

Since Gambhir took over the position of head coach and began the era with his choice of regime, the Indian team has been in tatters, especially in the Test format.

It all started when India lost a bilateral ODI series against Sri Lanka for the first time in 27 years. India found some reprieve after sweeping away Bangladesh in the home series, but it all went downhill from that point.

New Zealand landed in India and left the hosts bamboozled with a gobsmacking performance. India was a favourite on paper for making short work of the Kiwis in red-ball cricket, especially on home turf. But the home fortress was breached, and India, for the first time in 24 years, suffered a historic series whitewash.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy rubbed salt on India's exposed wounds. For the first time in a decade, India failed to retain the prestigious title after succumbing to a 3-1 series defeat.

The reports about the ongoing rift in the Indian team have further worsened the current state of the modern-day giants. With the Indian team in turmoil and a cloud of uncertainty over the future of Indian stalwarts surrounding the team, Ganguly has come out in support of the struggling coach.

"I feel happy because of his approach. As a coach, he got success for KKR after 12 years. We should give him some time. It has been some months since he has been handling the team after Rahul Dravid," Ganguly told ANI.

Gambhir's next challenge will be a five-match T20I series against England, beginning on Wednesday in Kolkata. The five-match affair will be followed by three ODIs, which will serve as the ideal platform to prepare for next month's Champions Trophy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On