Home / Cricket / 'Should you play Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Shardul Thakur?': Parthiv Patel on selection dilemma for India at T20 World Cup
cricket

'Should you play Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Shardul Thakur?': Parthiv Patel on selection dilemma for India at T20 World Cup

Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar collage.(File)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 11:32 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

As India gear up for their opening game at the T20 World Cup against Pakistan, the big question that continues to circle Virat Kohli & co. remains who will make it into the playing XI. While Ishan Kishan, and KL Rahul performed brilliantly in the practice game against England, India would not sit out Rohit Sharma, which means Ishan would probably have to wait for his turn.

Also, Hardik Pandya may not be up for picking up bowling duties, which may lead to India including another allrounder in the playing XI - either Ravindra Jadeja or Shardul Thakur, depending on the conditions.

T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev highlights importance of India vs Pakistan clash - 'Youngsters can get global recognition'

But former India cricketer Parthiv Patel has further posed a big selection dilemma for India -- and it concerns India pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur. While Shardul has been in good form recently with both bat and ball, the former has the more experience.

Bhuvneshwar, though, has not been in the best of forms, and in the practice game against England, he registered figures of 54/0 in his 4 overs.

“I am sure Virat knows his playing XI and probably not the names, but I am sure he knows what combination he wants to go with. To me, the question will be, should you play Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Shardul Thakur," Parthiv said on Star Sports chat show Cricket Connected.

“Probably Rohit Sharma & KL Rahul to open Virat at No.3, Suryakumar at No.4, Rishabh at No. 5, Hardik – even if he is not bowling, he is picked as someone who can finish the game – Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Shami, Bumrah and the last choice will be between Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar,” he signed off.

t20 world cup
