Shree Charani, spinning a fresh cricket story for India

Mumbai: The bandana holding up her mop of curly hair may not have personal branding yet, but nevertheless acts as a style statement. In her growing-up years, Shree Charani’s father would be questioned about her short hair, her playing sport – regressive stereotypes common in Indian village life.

India spinner Shree Charani departs for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2026, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Saturday, May 23, 2026. (PTII)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Now, with the 21-year-old a squad regular with the Indian women’s cricket team and approaching her second ICC world event, the same people who derided her cricket have turned cheerleaders.

Charani is the first women cricketer from Andhra Pradesh’s Yerramala Palle village, in the southern Kadappa region, to play for her state, let alone India. “Most of our state’s women cricketers come from cities. Charani has been a trailblazer for her region,” says Srinivas Reddy, who worked with Andhra’s age-group women’s teams for over a decade.

After dabbling with badminton, kho-kho and athletics, Charani’s interest moved towards cricket. However, it took two years to convince her father that cricket was her true calling. She would even blackmail him, threatening not to write her exams if he didn’t let her play. The stubborn streak serves Charani well in her cricket.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ultimately, it was her uncle Kishore – he was the sparring partner in cricket when she was a child – who convinced her father before he gave in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ultimately, it was her uncle Kishore – he was the sparring partner in cricket when she was a child – who convinced her father before he gave in. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} When Reddy first saw Charani bowl as a 17-year-old, he found her raw and unremarkable. But she was impressive as a fielder, a quality coaches observe closely in young players. Reddy was also impressed by her downswing while batting. In two years, her progress as a left-arm spinner was the most rapid. Charani raced ahead of competition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Reddy first saw Charani bowl as a 17-year-old, he found her raw and unremarkable. But she was impressive as a fielder, a quality coaches observe closely in young players. Reddy was also impressed by her downswing while batting. In two years, her progress as a left-arm spinner was the most rapid. Charani raced ahead of competition. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Her zeal to excel always stood out,” recalls Reddy. Making the coaches extend practice time to bowl a few extra balls, which would invariably end up being a few extra overs, was her daily routine. Unless entirely satisfied with her bowling rhythm after a long spot bowling session, Charani won’t relent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Her zeal to excel always stood out,” recalls Reddy. Making the coaches extend practice time to bowl a few extra balls, which would invariably end up being a few extra overs, was her daily routine. Unless entirely satisfied with her bowling rhythm after a long spot bowling session, Charani won’t relent. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It’s a trait she carried to WPL practice sessions too. “One more ball, ma’am,” Delhi Capitals’ ex-bowling coach Lisa Keightley jokingly imitates Charani’s appeal, in an in-house video.

WPL money was life-changing. In 2024, Charani’s DC contract was for ₹55 lakh. It zoomed to ₹1.3 crore in 2026. That provided the stage for her to improve her T20 skills. But her dream was always to wear the India jersey. On international debut, she didn’t unpack it until match day in reverence of the occasion.

A quick learner, Charani has been unfazed by the big stage. She began with an impressive 2-wicket haul on her WPL debut, marking her territory. On her T20I debut in England exactly a year ago, she did way better, claiming a 4-wicket haul.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the 2025 ODI World Cup triumph at home, Charani scaled up her performances to finish as India’s second-highest wicket-taker (14). Her spell of 3/41 in the group tie against Australia in Visakhapatnam was her finest. She also delivered crucial spells in the semi-final against Australia and the final against South Africa. Her ability to bowl at good speeds and accurately with an orthodox, repeatable action has impressed experts.

“The major thing is that her ball rotations come at the correct speed,” R Ashwin said on his channel. “Her speed matches the likes of Sophie Ecclestone, Jes Jonassen and Sophie Molineaux. The weight transfer and how she goes into a lovely side-on position without any energy leakage (is good). She is one of the biggest reasons why India won the World Cup. She is going to be a superstar bowler in the future.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At 21, she may be the baby of the team, but is already a world champion. The T20 World Cup starting in England and Wales on Friday gives her a second shot at a world title.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rasesh Mandani ...Read More Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON