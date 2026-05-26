Shreyas Iyer’s sister breaks silence after PBKS playoff heartbreak sparks wave of online abuse

A six-match losing streak meant Punjab Kings never truly had their fate in their own hands. They did arrest the slide with captain Shreyas Iyer smashing a sensational century in PBKS's final league game of the IPL 2026 season, but even that was not enough. With the Rajasthan Royals beating the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on the final day of the league phase, Punjab were knocked out. A year after reaching the final for the first time in nine years, PBKS finished fifth in the table, just one point short despite boasting a superior net run rate to the Royals, who sealed the final playoff berth. Shresta Iyer finally reacted to online abuse after PBKS exit

During that six-match losing streak, Shreyas’ sister, Shresta, was relentlessly trolled on social media over the viral “ditta ek point” clip. The video had originally been posted earlier in the season during PBKS’s six-match winning streak. It came after Punjab’s match against the Kolkata Knight Riders — who were then enduring a losing streak — was washed out due to rain, forcing the two teams to share a point each.

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The clip did not sit well even with sections of the PBKS fanbase, and Shresta was repeatedly reminded of it throughout Punjab’s second-half collapse, which eventually ended in elimination. The trolling soon escalated into online abuse.

Reacting to the backlash, Shresta released a two-part video on Instagram to clarify the intent behind the original reel and condemn the abuse directed at her and her family.

“The video that I had created earlier, you guys exaggerated it to extremes, when the motive of the reel was just a fun banter,” she said. “I wasn’t trolling anyone, I had no bad intentions behind the banter. I wasn’t spreading hate against anyone. I respect every cricketer because my brother is a cricketer.”