Shreyas Iyer's sensational coup against KKR not enough; may never become India captain

Last year at Eden Gardens, Shreyas Iyer looked hapless as Punjab Kings mounted the highest run-chase in IPL history, hunting down Kolkata Knight Riders’ 261 for six with ridiculous ease. Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer fields the ball(AFP)

Riding on Jonny Bairstow’s blazing unbeaten 108 , the Kings surged home by eight wickets, a monumental accomplishment that would have broken KKR hearts and spirits. It is to Iyer’s great credit that he managed to rally his troops around and take them to a third IPL title, a decade after their second triumph in 2014 under Gautam Gambhir.

Iyer’s decision to part ways with KKR in the closed season meant he would have the opportunity to marshall another bunch of players at a different franchise. Once Punjab brought Ricky Ponting on board as the head coach, it was clear they would leave no stone unturned to secure the services of Iyer the bruising batter, but also Iyer the captain and leader, even if it meant they would have to shell out ₹26.75 crore (next only to the ₹27 crore Lucknow Super Giants dished out for Rishabh Pant in IPL annals).

Nearly halfway through the league phase of IPL 2025, the wisdom of Punjab’s ‘splurge’ is evident. Iyer is fourth in the race for the Orange Cap, averaging 62.50 and striking at 204.91 for his 250 runs; equally importantly, his team is in the top half of the table with four wins from six outings, the latest a magnificent heist at their new home ground, in Mullanpur on the outskirts of Mohali.

Having made the move from KKR to PBKS, Iyer masterminded a sensational coup against his former franchise, orchestrating a successful defence of 111 – the lowest total to translate to victory in the world’s grandest T20 league.

Why Shreyas Iyer may never become India captain

Neither Iyer’s captaincy nor his leadership skills have been in question historically. Contrary to perhaps public perception, captaincy and leadership are interrelated yet vastly different skillsets. Good captains need not necessarily make good leaders; they might be tactically astute but short on man-management skills. Iyer ticks all boxes – you must, if you are to get superstars from different parts of the world to pull in the same direction in a tournament as intense and high-stakes as the IPL – and yet might join the long list of wonderful leaders never to have led the country.

As things stand, the 30-year-old Mumbaikar is guaranteed a place in the Indian XI in only one of the three international formats. His immense value as a sensible, versatile, adaptable No. 4 was never more apparent than at the 50-over Champions Trophy last month, when he oversaw successful run-chases in the semifinal and final especially, leading Rohit Sharma to term him the ‘unsung hero’. The indiscretions of 14 months previously, when he failed to turn up for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy despite repeated exhortations despite being passed fit and therefore lost his place in the list of central contract awardees, were quickly forgotten. His reintegration with the national set-up was complete as a chastened avatar of the once-cocky (perceptions, perceptions) young man commanded attention and appreciation.

Iyer’s last dalliance with Test cricket came in February 2024, he hasn’t played a T20I since December 2023. Iyer the T20I skipper might appear far-fetched right now, especially with incumbent Suryakumar Yadav having done little wrong, but even as India work out their potential core group for the defence of the T20 World Cup at home next year, one wonders how long the national selectors can continue to ignore Iyer’s batting, if not his leadership credentials.

Rohit’s retirement from T20Is in June last year opened the door for Suryakumar to take charge (contrary to expectations, which had pegged then-deputy Hardik Pandya as his successor). The No. 1 T20I batter in the world for long has led with flair and chutzpah, willing to give up his preferred No. 3 slot in the team’s interests if need be and adding to India’s standing as the premier 20-over exponent in the world. Clearly, it will take a series of unexpected developments for him not to helm India’s campaign next year, but any good side prepares for the worst of eventualities, which alone should be reason for Iyer to return to the 20-over fold, potentially as his statemate’s deputy for India’s next short-format assignment in Bangladesh in August.

On Tuesday night, Iyer’s acumen and strategic brilliance was on view, as was his immense faith in his instincts and the determination to get the best out of his misfiring ace in the pack, veteran leggie Yuzvendra Chahal. Skipper Iyer generally talks a good talk; on a dramatic evening in Mullanpur, he walked it again, reiterating that if India continue to overlook his claims, it will be to their own peril.