Gautam Gambhir top enemy of KKR loyalists, branded ‘credit-stealer’ from Shreyas Iyer after team out for 95 chasing 112

Like every India head coach, Gautam Gambhir is far away from what is transpiring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but the former India opener became the top enemy of Kolkata Knight Riders loyalists after the team was bowled out for 95 while chasing 112 against Punjab Kings in Mulllanpur, New Chandigarh on Tuesday (April 15). PBKS defended the lowest total ever in IPL history as KKR, from 72/3, went 79/8 in a nightmarish collapse. File photo of Shreyas Iyer, KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit and former mentor Gautam Gambhir(PTI)

Gambhir, who has had an active role to play in each of KKR's three IPL titles - as captain in 2012 and 2014 and as team mentor in 2024 - was among the top overnight trends on X after PBKS beat KKR by 16 runs.

Fans on social media blamed the former opening batter for "stealing credit" from Shreyas Iyer. Most of the KKR cricketers credited Gambhir after their title-winning run last year, even though Iyer was the man calling the shots on the field. When KKR surprisingly decided to let IPL-winning captain Iyer go before the mega auction, he was picked up by PBKS for a whopping ₹26.7 crore.

In the lead-up to IPL 2025, Iyer said he did not get the credit he deserved for leading KKR to their third IPL title last year. In his first match against his former team, KKR, the PBKS captain once again displayed exceptional leadership with his field placements and bowling changes to play a crucial role in defending 111.

After the match, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who triggered the dramatic collapse by picking up 4 for 28, credited Iyer for placing attacking fields When I bowled the first ball, it turned, Shreyas asked me if I wanted a slip, we wanted to be attacking as we had less runs and the only way we could win was by taking wickets.

Fans took no time to shift the blame to Gambhir, who became the India head coach after Rahul Dravid decided not to continue after India's T20 World Cup triumph.

Chasing 112 at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, Kolkata crumbled under the pressure applied by Punjab's Yuzvendra Chahal (4-28) and Marco Jansen (3-17), who shared seven wickets between them.

"The heart rate still up a bit for me. It's probably up over 200. I don't need many of those games like that at my age of over 50 now. Just goes to show how funny a game it is.," Punjab coach Ricky Ponting said.

Kolkata captain Ajinkya Rahane and impact player Angkrish Raghuvanshi tried to hold up Punjab but the visitors failed against the host's attack and lost eight wickets for 33 runs, scoring only 95 in 15.1 overs.

Iyer said he had no choice but to attack by having the right fielders in the right positions.

"It is hard to express in words. I was just backing my instincts. I saw the ball turn a bit, asked Yuzi to control his breathing as much as possible. We needed to be attacking and the right players were in the right places. It is tough to talk right now and such wins make it special.