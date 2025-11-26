Shubman Gill breaks silence on India's whitewash at home; sends defiant message: 'Calm seas don’t teach’

India's regular Test captain Shubman Gill broke his silence on the team’s humiliating home whitewash against South Africa with a defiant message on social media. Gill had missed the second Test in Guwahati due to a neck injury. India captain Shubman Gill was not part of the Guwahati Test(HT_PRINT)

India failed to bat out the final day in their chase of an improbable 549 at the Barsapara Stadium, collapsing for 140 as Simon Harmer — the hero from the Kolkata Test — claimed a five-wicket haul to seal a 408-run win. While it marked South Africa’s second-ever Test series victory on Indian soil, it was also India’s second home whitewash in 12 months, both coming under Gautam Gambhir’s tenure as head coach.

Amid growing criticism aimed at the team, particularly the coach, Gill acknowledged the setback but emphasised learning, teamwork, and resilience over dwelling on the defeat.

“Calm seas don’t teach you how to steer, it’s the storm that forges steady hands. We’ll continue to believe in each other, fight for each other, and move forward - rising stronger,” he wrote on X.

Gill had suffered a neck spasm on Day 2 of the opening Test match against South Africa earlier this month, and was rushed to a private hospital in Kolkata. He did not take part in the remainder of the match.

The 25-year-old was discharged a day later, but was ruled out of the second game. He did show desperation to prove his fitness, and even travelled to Guwahati with the squad, but failed to make the practice nets.

According to a report in the PTI last week, Gill travelled to Mumbai to undergo medical tests, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the damage. “All tests are being done to ascertain whether it is a muscular injury or a nerve-related niggle that requires more rest. As of now, selectors will be hoping he gets fit for the South Africa T20Is,” a source told the news agency.

The report further revealed that he consulted Mumbai-based spinal injury specialist Dr Abhay Nene, and the findings of the medical report have been forwarded to chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

"Gill has been given an injection to alleviate his symptoms and will need a period of rest before starting rehab, training and skill work. There is every chance he could also be doubtful for the T20I series,” the BCCI source said.

Gill was ruled out of the impending ODI series against the Proteas, but selectors expect him back for the T20Is that follow.