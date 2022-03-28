WATCH: Shubman Gill plucks 'catch of the tournament' in IPL match vs Super Giants; Gujarat Titans dedicate special post

Playing his first match for Gujarat Titans, 22-year-old Shubman Gill produced a moment of brilliance against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. The youngster showcased excellent athleticism as he ran backwards to complete a superb catch, bringing an end Evin Lewis' stay in the middle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place in the third delivery of the fourth over bowled by Varun Aaron, when Lewis tried to smack him towards the on-side. The shot was well connected and was landing safely in the deep.

However, Gill who was fielding at mid-wicket at that point, had some other plans. He chased the ball backwards and completed an excellent catch after covering a good amount of ground.

Soon after his effort, many fans took to Twitter hailing the effort as the catch of the tournament. Here are a few reactions:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The franchise also dedicated a post to the 22-year-old and wrote: “Is it a kite? Is it a plane? No! It's Shubman Gill!”

Meanwhile, Titans, who opted to bowl first in the contest, got off to a brilliant start with pacer Mohammed Shami leading the charge. The pacer picked some early wickets thus shifting the momentum entirely in Titans favour as Lucknow were struggling at 42/4 after 9 overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}