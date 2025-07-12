Shubman Gill, India lambasted for ball change controversy during Lord's Test: ‘One of the most bizarre decisions’

The Lord's Test between India and England was rocked by a ball change controversy on the second day after the Indian captain Shubman Gill was left fuming. The second new ball had to be changed after 63 balls because it had gotten out of shape and failed to pass the ring Test. The incident happened in the morning session of the second day of the third Test. India were clearly left unhappy with the replacement ball, and Mohammed Siraj was even heard on the stump mic, saying, "This is a new ball, seriously?" Shubman Gill argued with the umpire after the second new ball was changed after 68 balls during England's innings. (PTI)

Former England captain Nasser Hussain criticised India for the entire controversy, saying, they shouldn't have asked for a ball change in the first place as Jasprit Bumrah was bowling beautifully with the second new ball, having taken the wickets of Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Chris Woakes.

Jasprit Bumrah was wreaking havoc with the original new ball. In the morning session of Day 2, he scalped three wickets in 14 balls. However, India went the rest of the first session without another wicket despite bowling to Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse, both of whom eventually got 50s.

"It was a very odd ball change from India. There are two reasons you change a cricket ball. One, because the umpires think it's gone out of shape. Or two, because the bowling attack and the captain realise that the ball's doing nothing, and you try and get the umpires to change it. The ball was doing everything this morning. The ball they had for 63 deliveries was zipping round corners," said Hussain on air for Sky Sports.

"Bumrah was going through a magic spell. Siraj at the other end was having catches dropped. The ball carried through to the wicketkeeper. It was doing everything. It was doing more than at any stage in the Test match. I cannot work out why you'd want to change a ball that was doing this much. 63 deliveries of the ball zipping around. Not only did they want it changed, but the captain got really animated when they didn't change it. I thought it was one of the most bizarre decisions," he added.

‘Dukes balls are variable’

The second new ball was changed during the 91st over of England's innings. The proceedings were halted briefly when Mohammed Siraj went up to the umpire, saying the ball had gotten out of shape. The on-field umpires then performed a ring test, and the ball failed to pass through the rings, leading to a change in the ball.

Even the ball, which was changed, went out of shape 48 deliveries later, and it had to be changed as well.

"You've got a ball in your hand that's doing a lot. We all know these Dukes balls are variable. He's still on at the umpires about the ball change. Now maybe he's having a word with the umpires about this ball isn't as good as the last one. But that's the problem with trying to change a ball, is that if you've got a good one, stick with it," said Hussain.

"I thought it was a really odd thing, A, for India to do, and B, then to get really animated, and C, now to say, well, the ball we got is no good. Don't change the good one. Quite extraordinary. Change the ball, as you say, that was doing everything for Jasprit Bumrah," he added.

In the first innings, England were bowled out for 387. Jasprit Bumrah returned with a fifer while Joe Root scored his 8th Test ton at the home of cricket.

At Stumps on Day 2, India's score read 145/3 with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 53 and 19, respectively.