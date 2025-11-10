Shubman Gill ‘must be finding it a bit weird’ as Abhishek Sharma is taking the front seat in their partnership

The Indian management and fans are banking on Shubman Gill when it comes to the future of the country’s batting. The trust of management is evident from the fact that Gill is currently the captain of the Indian team in ODIs and Tests, while he serves as the deputy to Suryakumar Yadav in the shortest format. Abhishek Sharma speaks about his opening partnership with Shubman Gill. (AP)

Gill’s rise to prominence has been steady since his under-19 days. He has proven his credibility at almost every level of the game to earn his position in the Indian team. However, former Indian pacer Varun Aaron feels that Gill is currently playing a second fiddle to Abhishek Sharma in the T20Is and must be feeling weird about it. Aaron argues that Shubman Gill was much ahead of his partner a couple of years ago, and hence, taking the backseat now must feel like out of the ordinary for him.

While speaking on the Star Sports show ‘Follow the Blues’, Aaron was asked about his thoughts on how Gill performed in the recently concluded Australia series and his opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma. To this, the former Indian pacer replied, “Shubman Gill must be finding it a bit weird because one and a half or two years ago, Shubman Gill was the leader, if you can say so. Within this combination, in the IPL, playing for India in T20Is, and getting consistent runs. He is still getting runs, but Abhishek Sharma is just obliterating everybody with his strike rate.”

Notably, Gill was looking good in the final T20I match of the series; however, the game was suspended due to rain. Aaron praised the way Gill played in that match and also lauded the approach the right-handed batter bats with alongside the aggressive Abhishek.

“Shubman Gill is somebody who is playing the ice role in this combination. Abhishek being the fire. Both of them go about their work very effortlessly. Shubma Gill, in the last T20I, just showed how much class he has. He just has to hold his position, and he can do everything from there itself,” Aaron explained.

Abhishek Sharma, India’s most vital cog

Notably, there were discussions around Abhishek Sharma’s technique and how he might struggle in Australia before the series. However, the left-handed batter finished as the highest run-scorer in the series. The performance by the batter in the tour impressed Varun Aaron, as he praised his ability to adapt to different conditions.

“He won the Player of the Series in Asia in Dubai on slow wickets, and the other one in Australia. Two very different conditions, and he just shows that he has a way to adapt to these conditions. What most batters find difficult is coming from slow wickets to fast wickets. They are not able to adapt,” he said.

Varun Aaron further commanded Abhishek on how he tries to outsmart bowlers with different plans; he also called the left-handed opener the most vital cog in the Indian batting wheel. “Especially against Josh Hazlewood in the first two games, I thought he had a method, which was to step out and try to get him off his mark. I think Abhishek Sharma has found a way to get the bowlers off their plans. Going forward, he’s going to be the most vital cog in the Indian batting wheel because if you get off to a good start, more often than not, you win the game,” Aaron added.

Since his arrival on the international stage, Abhishek Sharma has been at the center of the Indian batting plans. The left-handed batter has elevated India’s game with his high-impact, ultra-aggressive batting style in the power play. It would be interesting to see how the management handles Sharma and if he keeps on delivering the high-impact performances on a consistent basis.