Shubman Gill's split-second decision-making reminds IPL fans of Rohit Sharma as CSK host GT at IPL 2024

Match pressure? Not really. Newly-appointed Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill reversed his decision in a flash after winning the toss on matchday 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar opined that it was baptism by fire for a young Shubman, who played his second game as the leader of the Gujarat Titans franchise after making his captaincy debut against Mumbai Indians (MI) earlier this season. Shubman Gill's split-second decision-making reminded IPL fans of Rohit Sharma(AFP-PTI)

After winning the toss in CSK's den, opener Gill said that GT would bat first. However, Gill immediately made amends and altered his decision in front of the match referee. The GT skipper was all smiles after confirming that Gujarat Titans are fielding instead of batting in the rematch of the IPL 2023 final against MS Dhoni-starrer Yellow Brigade. Speaking to former India batter Manjrekar at the coin toss, Shubman revealed that the 2022 winners are unchanged against the Super Kings.

Shubman also recalled GT's IPL 2024 opener against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium. “We will bowl first. That (against MI) match was physical and mentally exhausting. Everyone is well rested and well settled with 10 teams playing. We get enough rest time between matches. It shows the character of the team, the way our bowlers bounced back against Mumbai. Playing with the same team,” Shubman said after winning the toss. Shubman's goof-up also reminded fans of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

Gill and Co. have arrived at the Chepauk after defeating five-time champions MI by six runs. GT skipper scored 31 off 22 balls while match-winner Sai Sudharsan smashed 45 off 39 balls against Mumbai Indians in Gujarat's tournament opener on Sunday. However, GT have slotted Sudharsan in their list of Impact Player substitute list.

Talking about CSK's lineup at the toss, Chennai captain Ruturaj Gaikwad confirmed Matheesha Pathirana's return. "We were looking to bowl first, wicket is hard and looks similar to the first game. It was a rusty start (against RCB) but we came back well. Everyone showed good intent throughout the innings. Our Malinga, Pathirana comes in for Theekshana," Gaikwad added.

Chennai Super Kings playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman.

Gujarat Titans playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson.