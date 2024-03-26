Anil Kumble's honest take on PBKS star after Kohli guides RCB to first win in IPL 2024: ‘He has almost 300 Test wickets’

Virat Kohli made all the headlines with his impressive knock in match No.6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kagiso Rabada-starrer Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday. The former RCB skipper smashed his first half-century of the IPL 2024 to make sure Bengaluru recorded their first win of the new season at home. Kohli played a record-setting knock to help RCB chase down the 177-run target at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Anil Kumble gave his honest take on the PBKS star after RCB's win(AFP-AP)

After Royal Challengers Bengaluru picked their first points for the new season, former Indian skipper Anil Kumble shifted the focus to PBKS star bowler Rabada. Pacer ace Rabada and spinner Harpreet Brar earned plaudits for leading the fightback of the Punjab-based franchise against the hosts at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kumble, who only played for RCB in his IPL career, also served PBKS as their head coach.

Speaking to Jio Cinema after the IPL 2024 match, Kumble lauded Rabada, who he believes is a champion bowler for PBKS. Kumble also welcomed PBKS' decision to give a start to the Proteas fast bowler in their crucial game against RCB. "He has almost 300 Test wickets and has been playing white ball cricket for South Africa for such a long time. He has that experience and he's a champion bowler. He didn't consistently play for Punjab last season. I don't know if it was selection or a niggle that he had, but I'm glad that Punjab has started with Rabada. This will certainly give him confidence going forward in the tournament," Kumble said.

How Rabada performed against RCB

Rabada bagged the all-important wicket of RCB skipper Du Plessis (3) in the final-over thriller. The Proteas fast bowler also dismissed Cameron Green for 3 off 5 balls to reduce RCB to 43-2 in 4.4 overs. The former Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer leaked 23 runs in four overs. However, Rabada and Co. failed to stop an on-song Kohli, who played the match-winning knock of 77 off 49 balls. Kohli's quick-fire half-century followed by Dinesh Karthik's cameo of 28 off 10 balls fired RCB to a four-wicket win over Punjab Kings.