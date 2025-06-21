Shubman Gill to face ICC punishment on captaincy debut? India skipper under scanner for potential rule violation

Shubman Gill's Test captaincy debut couldn’t have started on a brighter note, but it can end on a stranger one. The 25-year-old not only led India with poise at Headingley on Day 1 of the first Test against England but also etched his name in history by becoming just the fifth Indian to score a century in his maiden match as captain. India's Shubman Gill in action (Action Images via Reuters)

Gill’s unbeaten 127 was a knock of elegance and control, coming off 175 deliveries and featuring 14 boundaries and a six. It marked his sixth Test hundred and his first outside Asia, a significant milestone for a batter who has long been earmarked as the future of India’s red-ball batting order. His previous best overseas score was the memorable 91 at the Gabba in 2021, which helped India script a historic series win. On Friday, his partnership with fellow centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) laid the foundation for India’s commanding 359/3 at stumps.

But even as praise poured in for Gill’s composure and fluent strokeplay, an unexpected technicality may cast a shadow over his captaincy debut.

Penalty for clothing violation?

According to the ICC’s Clothing and Equipment Regulations, Gill could be in breach of Clause 19.45 for wearing black socks, a colour explicitly disallowed in Test matches.

The rule, updated in May 2023, states that players may only wear socks that are "white, cream, or light grey" in the longest format. Any deviation, if deemed deliberate, is classified as a Level 1 offence. In such a case, Gill could be fined anywhere between 10 and 20 per cent of his match fees.

However, the match referee holds discretionary power. Should Gill’s choice of socks be attributed to unforeseen circumstances, like wet or damaged equipment, the matter might be overlooked as an unintentional lapse.

Regardless of the outcome, the opening day firmly belonged to Gill. His presence at the crease was authoritative, and the batter oozed class from the word go, leading India's domination on Day 1. Gill will be hoping to continue with the same intensity when he returns to bat on Saturday.