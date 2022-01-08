Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Simi Singh, Ben White test positive for Covid-19, ruled out of first ODI against West Indies

Published on Jan 08, 2022 09:46 PM IST
ANI | , Kingston

Ireland cricketers Simi Singh and Ben White have been ruled out of the first ODI against West Indies after testing positive for COVID-19.

Cricket Ireland said the rest of the Irish players and coaches all produced negative results - both last night and this morning (local) - and the game has proceeded as scheduled.

"Simi Singh and Ben White are awaiting results of PCR tests after testing positive last night for COVID infection via a routine antigen test," Cricket Ireland said in a statement.

"Both players have been isolated and are out of today's first ODI against West Indies," it added.

Cricket Ireland said the game will proceed as scheduled, and an update of Simi and White's PCR tests will be communicated later on Saturday.

Ireland and West Indies are locking horns in the first ODI. The two sides will meet in the second and third ODI on January 11 and 14 respectively.

