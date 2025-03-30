'Siraj showed his effectiveness': Fans decode 'calma' celebration on Rohit Sharma's dismissal, label it 'revenge'

Gujarat Titans fast bowler Mohammed Siraj's 'calma' celebration on Saturday after dismissing Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma during their IPL 2025 face-off in Ahmedabad went viral on social media. It instantly sparked speculations on the celebration, with netizens connecting it with his Champions Trophy selection snub and hence labelled it "revenge served hot." Mohammed Siraj dismissed Rohit Sharma in GT vs MI game

Siraj, who was not long ago the No. 1 ranked ODI bowler, was not picked for the Champions Trophy squad as the selectors reckoned he wasn't as effective with the old ball as with the new and that the team, in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, required a fast bowler who could handle the duty in both scenarios. Hence, Arshdeep Singh was picked instead of Siraj.

More than two months after the decision, which was explained by Rohit in the press conference at the time of the squad announcement, Siraj faced the India captain in their IPL 2025 match between Gujarat and Mumbai at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The pacer was hit for back-to-back boundaries before bamboozling the 37-year-old with a nip-backer. Rohit had no answer to it as the ball breached his defence to hit the top of the bails.

As Siraj pulled off the 'calma' celebration following the dismissal, fans reckoned it was an act of "revenge" following the Champions Trophy snub, with the pacer showing his “effectiveness.”

Mohammed Siraj breaks long silence on Champions Trophy snub

Earlier this month, before the start of Gujarat's IPL 2025 opener against Punjab Kings, Siraj opened up on not being picked for the ICC tournament, where India lifted the title after beating New Zealand in the final.

“Look, selection is not in my hands. I have only a cricket ball in my hands and I wanted to do as much as I can with that. I don’t want to put pressure on myself thinking about selection, as I want to focus on my performance," Siraj told PTI.

Siraj added that he now has his focus on the Asia Cup and the tour of England this year.

“Yeah aș a player, it remains in the back of your mind that there is a tour of England and the Asia Cup but I don’t really seriously think about it, as my focus is on IPL and doing well for Gujarat Titans and helping them win another IPL title,” he said.