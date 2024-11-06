Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Six years on from 'Sandpaper-gate', Warner to captain BBL team

Reuters |
Nov 06, 2024 05:24 AM IST

CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/WARNER (PIX):Cricket-Six years on from 'Sandpaper-gate', Warner to captain BBL team

MELBOURNE, - Six years on from the Newlands ball-tampering scandal, former Australia batsman David Warner has been appointed captain of Big Bash League team Sydney Thunder.

Six years on from 'Sandpaper-gate', Warner to captain BBL team
Six years on from 'Sandpaper-gate', Warner to captain BBL team

Warner's life ban from leadership roles in Australian cricket due to his role in 'Sandpaper-gate' was lifted last month by Cricket Australia .

"Captaining the Thunder again this season means a lot to me," Warner, who was the team's foundation skipper, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I was part of the team from the start, and now to be back with that ‘C’ next to my name feels fantastic.

"I’m looking forward to leading from the front and sharing my experience with the young talent coming through."

The prolific opening batsman, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, was branded the ringleader of the plot to tamper with the ball in the third test against South Africa in Cape Town in 2018.

Warner, along with former Australia captain Steve Smith, was banned from elite cricket for a year, while opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

Thunder's general manager Trent Copeland had telegraphed Warner's appointment as captain in the wake of the ban's rescission.

On Wednesday he said Warner's appointment was huge for the club and player.

" isn’t just about winning, it’s about setting up our young players for success, surrounding them with leadership on and off the field," he said.

"It’s not only about his career; it’s about the legacy he’s creating, especially for his family and the next generation of players."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //