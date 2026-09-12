Smriti Mandhana becoming India's captain ‘dependent’ on Harmanpreet Kaur: ‘She needs to take the first step’

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will take on Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final on Sunday. The last edition's finalists are yet to lose a single game in the ongoing eight-team tournament, but the entire campaign has been filled with questions regarding Smriti Mandhana and whether the time has come to pass the captaincy baton to her. The continental tournament has already seen the left-handed batter becoming the leading run-getter in women's internationals, surpassing Mithali Raj.

Smriti Mandhana is the leading run-getter in women's internationals. (BCCI Women - X)

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Mandhana also holds the record for the most centuries in women's cricket, achieving the feat earlier in the tournament and surpassing Meg Lanning. Despite winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on two occasions, Mandhana is yet to take the captaincy mantle as Harmanpreet continues to go strong.

However, several former players, such as Diana Edulji, have urged the selection committee to give Mandhana the leadership role, given that she has served as Harmanpreet's deputy for several years.

Ahead of the Asia Cup summit clash, former India pacer Vivek Razdan said that Mandhana's time will definitely come, but the call to make her the captain depends on Harmanpreet and whether the latter feels the opportunity is right there to pass the baton on.

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{{^usCountry}} “Definitely, her time will come. There is no science beyond this. It is crystal clear; it is just a matter of time. But it is dependent on Harmanpreet. I think the captain needs to take the call when the team is performing really well. When the team is winning, it is the right time to pass the baton," said Razdan while replying to a Hindustan Times Digital query during a select media interaction on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Definitely, her time will come. There is no science beyond this. It is crystal clear; it is just a matter of time. But it is dependent on Harmanpreet. I think the captain needs to take the call when the team is performing really well. When the team is winning, it is the right time to pass the baton," said Razdan while replying to a Hindustan Times Digital query during a select media interaction on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

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“Smriti has shown that she is capable of doing the job. She is fully deserving. You only said that she has a great record in the WPL for RCB as both batter and captain. She plays really well and can lead the team effectively. I think the time has come to think about it seriously, but I think Harmanpreet needs to take the first step,” he added.

How have Mandhana and Harmanpreet performed?

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Mandhana is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup, with 154 runs in four matches, including her highest score of 124 against Hong Kong, China. On the other hand, the Indian captain Harmanpreet has returned with 57 runs.

Under Harmanpreet, India won the 50-over World Cup last year, but the record in the shortest format has left a lot to be desired, with the Women in Blue yet to win the tournament even once. 2027 will also see the Women's Champions Trophy played in India, and many feel the time is right for the captaincy transition.

India also failed to win the last edition of the Women's Asia Cup after Sri Lanka registered an improbable win, and hence the pressure is immense on the reigning 50-over champions. India also failed to reach the semi-finals of the last two editions of the T20 World Cup.

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