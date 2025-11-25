Smriti Mandhana deletes all wedding-related posts with Palash Muchhal after event postponed indefinitely

A day after her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal was postponed indefinitely, Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana removed every wedding-related post from her social media accounts, shifting public attention from celebration to concern. Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal

The wedding, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday in Mandhana’s hometown of Sangli, was abruptly put on hold after her father, Shrinivas Mandhana, suffered a sudden health scare. According to her manager Tuhin Mishra, Mandhana’s father began showing symptoms of a possible heart issue early Sunday morning while having breakfast. His condition did not improve, prompting the family to call an ambulance and rush him to a hospital, where he remains under observation.

Mishra confirmed that Mandhana, who shares a close bond with her father and credits him as a key pillar in her cricketing journey, immediately decided to postpone the wedding until he recovers. “Smriti is very clear — she wants her father to be okay first, and later she will get married,” Mishra said, requesting privacy for the family during the difficult time.

The couple had been in the midst of a week-long celebration, with pre-wedding rituals such as the Mehendi, Haldi and Sangeet already completed. Several of Mandhana’s India teammates — including Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, Shivali Shinde, and Richa Ghosh — attended the festivities. A friendly “Bride Team vs Groom Team” cricket match and viral clips of Mandhana dancing with teammates had given fans a rare glimpse into her otherwise guarded personal life.

However, Mandhana’s decision to remove all photos and videos from the celebrations — including engagement posts and behind-the-scenes moments she had shared earlier — has drawn immediate attention. While some observers noted the timing and wondered about the abrupt social-media cleanup, the overwhelming reaction online has been one of empathy, with fans urging her to focus on family and wishing her father a speedy recovery.

Muchhal, too, had shared glimpses of their engagement, including a proposal video filmed at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, where India famously lifted the Women’s World Cup — a title in which Mandhana played a starring role just weeks earlier.

All posts in Muchhal's profile, whose health reportedly deteriorated as well, are, however, intact.