Smriti’s 68, Deepti’s fifer seal easy India win over Pakistan

Chandigarh: India-Pakistan meetings at cricket World Cups often used to be dictated less by form and more by emotion. Pressure and nerves used to define the contests. However, at Edgbaston on Sunday, India ensured there was little room for uncertainty.

Deepti Sharma (R) and Smriti Mandhana celebrate during the match against Pakistan on Sunday. (AFP)

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Smriti Mandhana lit up Edgbaston with a sparkling half-century and spinner Deepti Sharma then spun a web claiming five wickets as India launched their campaign in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with a brilliant 64-run win in Group 1.

In the build-up to the opener in Birmingham, the focus was on India’s batting firepower. Mandhana’s 68 (44b, 9x4, 2x6), followed by skipper Harmanpreet (36) and Richa Ghosh in the end (34- 17b, 5x4, 1x6) helped post a challenging 170/6.

By the evening, off-spinner Deepti had complemented it by running through the fragile Pakistan batting line-up, dismissing them for 106 in 17 overs. Deepti returned astonishing figures of 5 for 10 runs in her four overs.

India elected to bat, but Shafali Verma lasted only five deliveries, out for six runs. Jemimah Rodrigues followed for one run. If Pakistan suddenly saw an opportunity at 18/2, Mandhana quickly extinguished them. Her batting often disguises how quickly she scores. On Sunday, her innings captured her evolution as a batter – always in control.

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{{^usCountry}} This was an innings built around responsibility after India wobbled early. Alongside Harman, she rebuilt a partnership worth 91 runs that effectively determined the outcome of the match. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This was an innings built around responsibility after India wobbled early. Alongside Harman, she rebuilt a partnership worth 91 runs that effectively determined the outcome of the match. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Indian captain absorbed pressure, rotated strike smartly and allowed Mandhana to dictate terms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian captain absorbed pressure, rotated strike smartly and allowed Mandhana to dictate terms. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} By the time Mandhana fell in the 14th over, India had seized control. Richa then provided the late fireworks. Her late assault pushed India to a total that looked above par on a pitch aiding the slower bowlers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By the time Mandhana fell in the 14th over, India had seized control. Richa then provided the late fireworks. Her late assault pushed India to a total that looked above par on a pitch aiding the slower bowlers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pakistan’s chase began with promise as openers Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza added 38 runs and Pakistan reached 52/1 after the Powerplay. The chase appeared alive and Muneeba in particular looked fluent during her 35-run 41. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pakistan’s chase began with promise as openers Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza added 38 runs and Pakistan reached 52/1 after the Powerplay. The chase appeared alive and Muneeba in particular looked fluent during her 35-run 41. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Then came Deepti and India’s most reliable performers in ICC tournaments again delivered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then came Deepti and India’s most reliable performers in ICC tournaments again delivered. {{/usCountry}}

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On a surface offering grip and turn, Deepti slowed the pace and attacked the stumps. The effect was immediate. Gull Feroza fell first, followed by Ayesha Zafar, as Pakistan’s momentum disappeared.

Young left-arm spinner Shree Charani (3/21) struck from the other end, removing Saira Jabeen, Natalia Pervaiz and Rameen Shamim. Pakistan collapsed from 53/1 to 79/6, effectively ending the contest.

“I am very thrilled and very grateful. I like these kinds of wickets,” Deepti, whose last three wickets came in the 17th over and wrapped up Pakistan’s innings, said. “The wicket was turning a bit, so I bowled slower through the air and just believed in myself. I tried to bowl in the right areas.”

Deepti, named Player-of-the-Match, Charani (3) and Shafali (1) together took nine wickets, equalling the record for most wickets taken by spinners in a women’s T20 World Cup. (Past 9-wkt hauls: India v Australia, Providence, 2018; Pak v Ireland, Cape Town, 2023).

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The victory gave India two points and showcased their ability fight back and win. India recovered from early setbacks with the bat, accelerated through the middle and death overs, and then relied on their spin strength to dismantle the opposition. It was a strong start by the reigning ODI World Cup champions who are chasing their first success in the T20 World Cup.

Brief Scores: India 170/6 (Smriti Mandhana 68, Harmanpreet Kaur 36, Richa Ghosh 34, Fatima Sana 2/33, Sadia Iqbal 2/41). Pakistan 106 in 17 overs (Muneeba Ali 41; Deepti Sharma 5/10, Shree Charani 3/21). India won by 64 runs.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shalini Gupta ...Read More Shalini Gupta is a member of the Chandigarh sports team and has been a sports journalist for 10 years. She mainly writes on cricket. Read Less

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