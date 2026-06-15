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Smriti’s 68, Deepti’s fifer seal easy India win over Pakistan

India secured a 64-run victory over Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup opener, led by Smriti Mandhana's 68 and Deepti Sharma's 5 wickets.

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 12:09 am IST
By Shalini Gupta
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Chandigarh: India-Pakistan meetings at cricket World Cups often used to be dictated less by form and more by emotion. Pressure and nerves used to define the contests. However, at Edgbaston on Sunday, India ensured there was little room for uncertainty.

Deepti Sharma (R) and Smriti Mandhana celebrate during the match against Pakistan on Sunday. (AFP)

Smriti Mandhana lit up Edgbaston with a sparkling half-century and spinner Deepti Sharma then spun a web claiming five wickets as India launched their campaign in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with a brilliant 64-run win in Group 1.

In the build-up to the opener in Birmingham, the focus was on India’s batting firepower. Mandhana’s 68 (44b, 9x4, 2x6), followed by skipper Harmanpreet (36) and Richa Ghosh in the end (34- 17b, 5x4, 1x6) helped post a challenging 170/6.

By the evening, off-spinner Deepti had complemented it by running through the fragile Pakistan batting line-up, dismissing them for 106 in 17 overs. Deepti returned astonishing figures of 5 for 10 runs in her four overs.

India elected to bat, but Shafali Verma lasted only five deliveries, out for six runs. Jemimah Rodrigues followed for one run. If Pakistan suddenly saw an opportunity at 18/2, Mandhana quickly extinguished them. Her batting often disguises how quickly she scores. On Sunday, her innings captured her evolution as a batter – always in control.

On a surface offering grip and turn, Deepti slowed the pace and attacked the stumps. The effect was immediate. Gull Feroza fell first, followed by Ayesha Zafar, as Pakistan’s momentum disappeared.

Young left-arm spinner Shree Charani (3/21) struck from the other end, removing Saira Jabeen, Natalia Pervaiz and Rameen Shamim. Pakistan collapsed from 53/1 to 79/6, effectively ending the contest.

“I am very thrilled and very grateful. I like these kinds of wickets,” Deepti, whose last three wickets came in the 17th over and wrapped up Pakistan’s innings, said. “The wicket was turning a bit, so I bowled slower through the air and just believed in myself. I tried to bowl in the right areas.”

Deepti, named Player-of-the-Match, Charani (3) and Shafali (1) together took nine wickets, equalling the record for most wickets taken by spinners in a women’s T20 World Cup. (Past 9-wkt hauls: India v Australia, Providence, 2018; Pak v Ireland, Cape Town, 2023).

The victory gave India two points and showcased their ability fight back and win. India recovered from early setbacks with the bat, accelerated through the middle and death overs, and then relied on their spin strength to dismantle the opposition. It was a strong start by the reigning ODI World Cup champions who are chasing their first success in the T20 World Cup.

Brief Scores: India 170/6 (Smriti Mandhana 68, Harmanpreet Kaur 36, Richa Ghosh 34, Fatima Sana 2/33, Sadia Iqbal 2/41). Pakistan 106 in 17 overs (Muneeba Ali 41; Deepti Sharma 5/10, Shree Charani 3/21). India won by 64 runs.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shalini Gupta

Shalini Gupta is a member of the Chandigarh sports team and has been a sports journalist for 10 years. She mainly writes on cricket.

Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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