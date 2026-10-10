Solving the Delhi paradox: Producing stars, but Ranji success eludes

Delhi cricket has rarely been short of stars. Some have emerged from the fiercely competitive cricketing circuit to play for India, lead it, and some became household names through the Indian Premier League. Yet, somewhere along the way, they have struggled to produce results as a team.

Delhi will begin their Ranji Trophy 2026 campaign against Bengal on October 11. (Yash Dhull - Instagram)

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For a team with Delhi’s pedigree and history, that is rather paradoxical.

As another Ranji Trophy season approaches, new head coach Vijay Dahiya, aware of the talent and resources at his disposal, has been asking his players a pointed question: “Rather than asking what the state is doing for you, what are you doing for the state?” Dahiya told Hindustan Times.

It is a question that cuts to the heart of Delhi’s struggles in red-ball cricket. The seven-time winners and eight-time runners-up last won the title in 2007-08. In the last edition, they finished seventh in their group. For Dahiya, restoring Delhi’s fortunes begins with convincing the stars already in the dressing room that they have something bigger to play for.

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{{^usCountry}} “There is no next time. So, you need to raise your hand and be counted for, now,” he added. “I think the first challenge for the team is to play as a team and start producing results as a team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There is no next time. So, you need to raise your hand and be counted for, now,” he added. “I think the first challenge for the team is to play as a team and start producing results as a team. {{/usCountry}}

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Cricketers from Delhi, such as Priyansh Arya, Yash Dhull, Ayush Badoni, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav, are some names that have either made it to the senior Indian team or in the India A set-up, but it appears that the Delhi Premier League and Indian Premier League trials are offering players a different route to recognition.

“In red-ball cricket, it's a challenge,” said Dahiya on the preferred pathway for Delhi’s players. “We've been doing really well as individuals, be it IPL, players playing for India A, or even for India. But we need to start playing collective cricket, start playing as a team, and start getting into that direction where we get the self-belief back, where we can do well as a team in red-ball cricket.”

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Dahiya coaches a DPL team himself – Purani Dilli 6 – but he knows that the state is struggling to produce consistent red-ball results. “After every DPL season, a lot of youngsters start getting calls from the IPL teams, they go for trials, and it’s some sort of an injection of oxygen that you need as a player. We need to do the same thing in red-ball cricket as well.”

The 53-year-old was the captain during Delhi’s successful 2007–08 season, ending a 16-year trophy drought. He has had multiple coaching stints with Delhi since then, but this time, he has some very specific goals.

“I've been challenging people physically and mentally as well, to tell me, what do you think? Have you planned something? Are you looking forward to a season? What is your goal? All right, that's one thing. What's your plan? And how do we figure in that plan? What do we need to do as coaches or as an association to help you achieve these goals?”

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“I'm talking to the guys as a batting unit. Tell me, how are we going to score 400 runs? As a bowling unit, I'm asking a question. What do you think? How are we going to take 20 wickets? We are making sure we are breaking things down – from the conditions, wickets, batting line-up to the bowling attack and really challenging ourselves.”

The former India wicket-keeper, who played for India in two Tests and 19 ODIs, does not shy away from admitting that the players need reminders of remembering the pride that was once associated with Delhi.

“There was a time when playing for Delhi was considered playing almost half-an-India side. And I prick them a little bit. I take names of people who have played for Delhi earlier and say: ‘How long do you guys want to hear that this guy has played for Delhi? When is your turn going to come and people say you played for Delhi?”

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The Badoni-led outfit has several stars this season too. Ayush Doseja (949 runs in 7 matches) and Sanat Sangwan (828 runs in 7 matches) were their most solid red-ball cricketers, having recorded several marathon innings in the previous edition and more will be expected from them.

Wicket-keeper batter Tejasvi Dahiya is also part of the squad as a back-up for Anuj Rawat. Dahiya is one of the most exciting talents in Delhi and the season can be a test of his red-ball cricket skills too. Sarthak Ranjan and Dhull had memorable DPL seasons and will be hoping to transfer that form to Ranji Trophy as well. Navdeep Saini, Money Grewal and Simarjeet Singh and Sumit Mathur will keep anchor the hopes in the bowling department.

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“I feel that I'm one of the persons who needs to take it as a responsibility as well,” said Dahiya. “That we need to get back on the right track and the right track is to produce results where people start taking note of a Delhi side for the right reasons.”

It is clear that once the synchronisation of individual brilliance is achieved, Delhi can produce collective brilliance as well.

And unsurprisingly, when asked which stars he is looking forward to this season, Dahiya’s answer was simple.

“Delhi,” he said without a second thought. “My star is Delhi.”