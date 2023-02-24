South Africa announce Neil McKenzie as batting consultant for West Indies Tests

Neil McKenzie will be South Africa's batting consultant for the forthcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies, which begins on February 28, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Thursday.

Cricket South Africa said in a release that a permanent batting coach will be chosen later. The former South African batter will work with new head coach Shukri Conrad, whose first assignment since accepting the job earlier month will be the Test series. The series will also be Charl Langeveldt's final as bowling coach before the newly hired Piet Botha takes over.

Throughout a career spanning more than a decade, Botha made 118 first-class appearances. He most recently served as the head coach of South Western Districts, after previously serving as the bowling coach of the Johannesburg-based Lions and the head coach of Warriors in the domestic circuit. He has also served as a bowling consultant for the National Academy and South Africa A.

Kruger van Wyk, a former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter, has also been hired as the CSA's full-time Test fielding coach. Van Wyk, who was born in South Africa, played nine Tests for New Zealand before retiring in 2015. Justin Ontong has been fired as fielding coach.

Matthew Reuben and Sizwe Hadebe will join the technical team as performance analysts and physiotherapists, respectively, while Runeshan Moodley will be the strength and conditioning coach. Craig Govender, a former physiotherapist, will join the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

"We would like to thank Neil for committing himself to the series while the permanent appointment is being finalised. He and Shukri have a good working relationship, having previously coached together at SA Under-19 level, and we look forward to them combining for the first series in what is a new era for the Test side," ESPNcricinfo quoted Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe as saying.

"I am pleased to have Piet join the support staff. He has extensive coaching experience and has guided several promising players through the domestic pathway to higher honours," Conrad said. "Having personally experienced what he has to offer as a coach during his time at the National Academy, I am looking forward to the opportunity of working closely with him at this level," he added.

South Africa's Test squad has undergone a leadership transition, with Temba Bavuma taking over as captain from Dean Elgar. The first game will be contested in Centurion before the teams fly to Johannesburg for the second Test.

South Africa coaching staff for the Test Series against West Indies: Shukri Conrad (Head Coach), Khomotso Volvo Masubelele (Team Manager), Neil McKenzie (Batting Consultant), Charl Langeveldt (Bowling Coach), Kruger van Wyk (Fielding Coach), Matthew Reuben (Performance Analyst), Sizwe Hadebe (Physiotherapist), Runeshan Moodley (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Dr Hashendra Ramjee (Team Doctor), Kyle Botha (Logistics and Masseur), Zunaid Wadee (Security), Lucy Davey (Media Manager).

