IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis retires from Test cricket
Faf du Plessis is one of the stalwarts of South Africa. (ICC)
Faf du Plessis is one of the stalwarts of South Africa. (ICC)
cricket

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis retires from Test cricket

  • South Africa' Faf du Plessis has announced his retirement from Test cricket.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:29 AM IST

Faf du Plessis, the South Africa captain, has announced that he is retiring from Test cricket with immediate effect. Du Plessis retires from the format having played 69 Tests for South Africa, scoring 4163 runs at 40.02, including 10 centuries.

Du Plessis, 36, made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, following footsteps of his Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni.

"It has been a year of refinement in the fire for us all," the 36-year-old wrote. "Uncertain were the times, but they brought clarity for me in many respects. My heart is clear and the time is right to walk into a new chapter. It has been an honour to play for my country in all the forms of the game, but the time has come for me to retire from Test cricket," he said in a statement on Instagram.

Du Plessis made his Test debut in 2012 against Australia, and immediately made a mark, scoring a match-saving century in the fourth innings in Adelaide. After establishing himself as one of the linchpins of South Africa's middle order, he took over captaincy from AB de Villiers and led the team in 36 Tests, winning 18 and losing 15. After Graeme Smith and Hansie Cronje, du Plessis has led South Africa in most Test matches.

"If someone had told me 15 years ago, that I would play 69 Test matches for South Africa and captained the side, I wouldn’t have believed them," he wrote.

"I stand in a place of utmost gratitude for a Test career bull of blessings bestowed on me. Every high and low has shaped me into the man I am proud to stand as today. In all things, those instances worked towards the good of who I believe I am today."

Du Plessis however reiterated that he will remain available for selection in the limited-overs format. South Africa had a torrid run under him in the 2019 World Cup, winning three out of nine matches and with back-to-back T20 World Cups on the horizon, du Plessis is looking forward to the grand ICC events.

"The next two years are ICC T20 World Cup years. Because of this, my focus is shifting to this format and I wanted to play as much of it as possible around the world so that I can be the best player I can possibly be," Du Plessis went on

"I strongly believe that I have a lot to offer to the Proteas in this format. This does not mean that ODI cricket is no longer in the plans, I’m just making T20 cricket the priority in the short term."


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
south africa captain faf du plessis
Close
Faf du Plessis is one of the stalwarts of South Africa. (ICC)
Faf du Plessis is one of the stalwarts of South Africa. (ICC)
cricket

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis retires from Test cricket

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:29 AM IST
  • South Africa' Faf du Plessis has announced his retirement from Test cricket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Michael Vaughan called Pant's wicketkeeping India's biggest positive. (Getty/BCCI)
Michael Vaughan called Pant's wicketkeeping India's biggest positive. (Getty/BCCI)
cricket

'One good Test match doesn't make you a good wicketkeeper': Vaughan on Pant

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:43 AM IST
  • India vs England: Vaughan reckons one Test match is not enough and that Pant needs to keep doing it more often to be called a good wicketkeeper.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL trophy(BCCI)
IPL trophy(BCCI)
ipl

IPL 2021: NZC to grant NOCs, players to be available for full season

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Along with granting NOCs, it has also been confirmed that the Kiwis would be available for the entire edition of the IPL.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin celebrates his century. (BCCI)
R Ashwin celebrates his century. (BCCI)
cricket

‘I was overthinking it’: Ashwin credits teammate for giving crucial batting tip

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:47 AM IST
  • India vs England: In the last two series, R Ashwin has shown his credentials with the bat while making sure he is still regarded as the premier spinner in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli was unimpressed with Nitin Menon's decision. (Twitter)
Virat Kohli was unimpressed with Nitin Menon's decision. (Twitter)
cricket

Kohli certainly shouldn't be playing in Ahmedabad next week: Lloyd

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:51 AM IST
  • India vs England: David Lloyd has come down heavily on India captain Virat Kohli for his argument with on-field umpire during around close of play on Day 3 of the India vs England Test in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
International cricket returned to India after nearly a year and the crowd at Chepauk made sure they witnessed every bit of it.(HT)
International cricket returned to India after nearly a year and the crowd at Chepauk made sure they witnessed every bit of it.(HT)
cricket

At Chepauk, Covid-19 is a distant memory

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer), Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:34 AM IST
  • Throughout the second Test, the crowd at Chepauk tended to collect in large and unregulated clusters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gautam Gambhir during the 2012 IPL. (Getty Images)
Gautam Gambhir during the 2012 IPL. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He could be the next Andre Russell': Gambhir names next IPL superstar

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:54 AM IST
  • IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir's attention is on a promising young all-rounder, who has all the credentials of being the next big thing in T20 cricket and the IPL.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Moeen Ali: File Photo(Reuters)
Moeen Ali: File Photo(Reuters)
cricket

Root apologises to Ali for saying all-rounder 'chose' to go home: Reports

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:38 AM IST
According to a report in 'Mirror' newspaper, Root apologised to Ali at the team hotel for saying that "he has chosen" to go home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Gavaskar sees one change in India's XI for the third Test. (Getty)
Sunil Gavaskar sees one change in India's XI for the third Test. (Getty)
cricket

'He may find himself out of team': Gavaskar on India's XI for 3rd Test

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:54 AM IST
  • India vs England: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar weighed in on the team changes that India might employ for the third Test in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli interview R Ashwin after the match. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli interview R Ashwin after the match. (BCCI)
cricket

Virat Kohli turns interviewer, asks R Ashwin reason behind spike in form

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:06 AM IST
  • India vs England: After the match, Ashwin was interviewed by none other than captain Virat Kohli, who turned interviewer and asked Ashwin the reason behind this tremendous form he currently finds himself in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian all-rounder Axar Patel celebrates a dismissal with Virat Kohli during the fourth day of the second Test against England(BCCI)
Indian all-rounder Axar Patel celebrates a dismissal with Virat Kohli during the fourth day of the second Test against England(BCCI)
cricket

Axar Patel stars on debut as Virat Kohli's India make a strong comeback

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:19 PM IST
It all began with Patel’s very first ball in Test match cricket on Sunday, a delivery with which he ended up finding the outside edge of a batsman who had scored two double centuries and a daddy hundred in the space of his last three Tests in Asia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the 3rd day of the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Monday. (ANI Photo/BCCI Twitter)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the 3rd day of the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Monday. (ANI Photo/BCCI Twitter)
cricket

‘Loving to have you in this space’: Kohli praises Ashwin’s heroics

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:50 PM IST
After winning the second Test by 317 runs, Ashwin had a small chit-chat session with captain Virat Kohli during which he revealed how he worked on his skills during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara with Team India batting coach Vikram Rathore(BCCI / Twitter)
Cheteshwar Pujara with Team India batting coach Vikram Rathore(BCCI / Twitter)
cricket

Pujara, Pandya train with pink ball after India's big win

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:26 PM IST
The two were seen batting inside the M A Chidambaram Stadium after India's 317-run hammering of England on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON WEDNESDAY, Feb. 3, 2021** Chennai: Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI02_03_2021_000277B)(PTI)
**EDS: IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON WEDNESDAY, Feb. 3, 2021** Chennai: Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI02_03_2021_000277B)(PTI)
cricket

Bumrah may be rested for white-ball matches against England: Reports

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Bumrah was rested for the second Test at Chepauk, which India won by 317 runs to level the four-match series 1-1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP