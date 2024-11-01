Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

South Africa bowlers relieved their batters are finding form

Reuters |
Nov 01, 2024 04:33 PM IST

CRICKET-TEST-BGD-ZAF/ (PIX):Cricket-South Africa bowlers relieved their batters are finding form

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh, - A significant improvement in South Africa’s test batting form over the last year, culminating in a convincing two-test series win in Bangladesh this week, has been welcomed by a once beleaguered bowling unit.

South Africa bowlers relieved their batters are finding form
South Africa bowlers relieved their batters are finding form

Kagiso Rabada, who took 14 wickets in test wins in Dhaka and Chittagong to return to number one in the International Cricket Council’s test bowler rankings, said there was no longer as much pressure on the bowlers to try and win tests.

South Africa amassed 308 runs in the first innings and 106-3 to secure victory in the first test by seven wickets and then 575-6 declared in the second test before winning by an innings and 273 runs.

It included three centuries from players scoring a maiden test ton, which was only the second time that had happened in test cricket, as South Africa won the toss and batted for more than a day and a half.

“Whenever we get two days to put our feet up, I'm more than happy,” Rabada told a Friday press conference as the South Africans prepared to return home.

“So if we can sleep, you know, whilst they're batting, that's fantastic, so they must keep it up,” he quipped.

“But yes, there is a confidence because of the performances that the guys have put in, and especially coming to the subcontinent and beating Bangladesh. I mean, that's no easy feat.”

The 29-year-old Rabada said he had noted a major improvement in batting form at the start of the year when India played a two-match series in South Africa that was drawn.

“I was very impressed with our batting when India came to South Africa. I think that's when it really struck for me. The wickets were spicy, but you had guys who put their hands up in that series. And conditions were tough to bat.

“Perhaps, conditions were a little bit easier , but you still have to do the work.”

Rabada said the team had gone through a transition phase but were now finding their feet.

“I think we almost like coming into a bit of a sweet spot. I've been really impressed with the guys that have recently come on board and how they're making an impact,” he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //