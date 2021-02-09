South Africa captain Klaasen says virus 'hit me quite hard'
South Africa captain Heinrich Klaasen says he underestimated the effect of being infected by the coronavirus.
“COVID hit me quite hard,” Klaasen said in an online new conference in Lahore on Tuesday, on the eve of a three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan.
He'd played two T20s against England in late November, then was withdrawn from the third and last match on Dec. 1 in Cape Town and isolated.
Three weeks ago, Klaasen warned fans on social media that COVID-19 was the real deal and he didn't think it would be “this hard to come back.”
“It's been a different season for me, I've played four games so far which has been very frustrating," he said.
"It's been a tough two months since I tested positive on Dec. 3.
“I've been working hard. It's difficult to tell you how is my form, we will probably see after these three games, but I'm hitting the ball very nicely.”
Klaasen was handed the captaincy for the T20s in place of regular skipper Quinton de Kock, who returned home after losing the test series to Pakistan 2-0 on Monday.
Other T20 regulars in the test team who also flew home included Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.
They had to return home for a test series against Australia, but only last week was that series postponed and by that time a second-string South Africa T20 squad was en route to Pakistan.
Among the Proteas, only David Miller has experience of playing in Pakistan after appearing in the Pakistan Super League.
“The knowledge that he's got on the ground and the way to play, it's been good for us,” Klaasen said.
He believed the Proteas can compete against a formidable Pakistan side, which will be led by Babar Azam in the series which begins in Lahore from Thursday, followed by two more games over the weekend.
“We are by no means a second-string T20 side,” Klaasen said.
Race to World Test Championship final: India, who have slipped to fourth position with 68.3 percentage points, cannot afford another loss in the four-match series and will be looking to win at least two of the remaining three matches to secure a 2-1 or 3-1 result and a place in the final.
India vs England: India crumbled to Anderson's reverse swing and Leach's clinical spin and although Virat Kohli impressed with fighting half-half-century, it wasn't enough to deny England of a memorable win.
Known for his ability to swing the ball and make it move off the seam in helpful conditions, Anderson produced two fantastic deliveries to breach the defence of India opener Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, in conditions where he has struggled to perform otherwise.
India vs England: Jack Leach, who picked up 4/76 in England's massive win over India on Tuesday, felt India batsman Rishabh Pant was in IPL mode in reference to the India wicketkeeper's knock of 91 in the first innings.
Manjrekar has explained his 'issue' with India batsman Ajinkya Rahane, highlighting his expectations from the vice-captain of the India team.
India vs England: Kohli rued that India failed to apply the kind of pressure on the England batsmen that was expected and losing the toss did not help much given the placid nature of the wicket.
