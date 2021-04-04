Home / Cricket / South Africa fined for minimum over-rate in first ODI against Pakistan
South Africa fined for minimum over-rate in first ODI against Pakistan

Andrew Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after South Africa was one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 04, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, right, raises his bat to celebrate scoring a century during the One Day International cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at Centurion Park in Pretoria.(AP)

South Africa have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Pakistan in their first ODI held on Friday at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Captain, Temba Bavuma pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Umpires Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock, Allahudien Paleker and Bongani Jele leveled the charge.

Pakistan won the first ODI by three wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the three match-series against South Africa.

