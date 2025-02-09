South Africa star postpones his wedding by a day to play SA20 final: 'My missus said I hope...'

Even as the SA20 reaches its conclusion in South Africa, another surprising moment was shared as it was revealed that Proteas and Sunrisers Eastern Cape batter David Bedingham reportedly double-booked two of the biggest events of his life for the same weekend. David Bedingham in action for Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

As per South African cricket reporter Firdose Moonda, Bedingham had set plans for his marriage to fiancee Jenna van Niekerk over this weekend, but realised that he had accidentally set himself in a tricky position as he helped his team reach a third consecutive SA20 final.

“The wedding was booked and planned but then SEC made the final, so now he has moved the wedding to tomorrow,” claimed Moonda, indicating that thankfully an alternative presented itself to Bedingham.

Sunrisers were ultimately unable to make it a threepeat of titles, as MI Cape Town handily beat them in the finals to win the third edition of the tournament. Bedingham was dismissed early by national teammate Kagiso Rabada, and none of the batters could click for SEC in a steep chase as MICT’s star-studded roster lifted the title.

30-year-old Bedingham had earlier given an interview to SuperSport highlighting his plan for the big weekend, pointing out that he still had to make the flight to his wedding location on the Sunday after yesterday’s final.

“My missus yesterday was literally saying I hope you guys lose, but she said once we won that we must make it to the final and then hopefully make it to the wedding as well,” explained Bedingham, who missed his own bachelor party while SEC were playing the qualifier vs Paarl Royals, and had to be replaced at the trip by his own father.

“My best man and my brother are also flying up, and basically they told my missus that they’ll make sure I make the flight. I said it will end up with me making sure they get on the flight,” joked Bedingham.

In the SA20 final, Sunrisers couldn’t make it three wins from three attempts, as MICT ended their run of dominance with an excellent performance. Blitzes from Ryan Rickleton at the top and Dewald Brevis in the death helped them post 181 in the first innings, before the star trio of Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, and Rashid Khan defended that with some stellar performances. MICT came through winners by 76 runs.

‘